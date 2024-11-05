Kamala Harris offers Americans a chance to turn the page on the Trump era on the eve of the election





Her message has been consistent, but Kamala Harris, in the final days of the presidential race, dropped two notable words from her speech: Donald Trump.

The former president's name was again absent from the vice president's speeches Monday night in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where she promised voters a permanent break with the discord of the Trump era in American politics.

We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division, Harris said in her campaign finale. We're done with that. It was over. We were exhausted.

The vice president herself was apparently tired of talking about Trump, a sharp rhetorical pivot for a candidate who, in previous versions of his stump speech, had said Donald Trump so often that his campaign made a video compilation projected at its own rallies.

In the final speeches of her short but dramatic 107-day campaign, Harris once again offered voters the promise of a kinder, more compassionate country. Trump's enemies list, she insisted, was about to be supplanted by his to-do list. Speaking from the rocky steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, she listed policy proposals, headlined by an ambitious plan to expand home health care for the elderly, and gave a careful critique of his biography, but mainly focused on vibrations.

The bad ones, in particular, that she promised to excise.

America is ready for a new beginning, Harris said. Ready for a new path forward where we view our fellow Americans, not as an enemy, but as a neighbor.

The promise of a new generation of leaders was bandied about throughout his campaign, mostly implicit, but as Election Day approached, it was expressed in increasingly explicit terms. Supporters gathered earlier in the night at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, a former home of U.S. Steel, seemed ready to accept his offer. It was a driving force behind her speech at the convention this summer in Chicago and at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., last week, where she delivered one of about a dozen closing arguments, the most in the battleground states in the final throes of the campaign. .

It can be easy to forget a simple truth, Harris said in Washington. It doesn't have to be this way.

The current situation, she said in Pittsburgh, is not so good.

Over the last few years, the main thing has been trying to get people to point fingers at each other, Harris said in Pittsburgh, to get Americans to point fingers at each other, to try to get people feel alone or small.

President Joe Biden's name was, like Trump's, absent from Harris' speeches. But his point was quite clear. Even after four years out of the Oval Office, Trump's capture of the American political narrative and tone remains firmly in place.

The alternative, she argued Monday and throughout the campaign, was within our reach. The promise of America, Harris said, brought her to this moment and, speaking to women, formed a generation that refuses to accept a future without reproductive freedom.

I see it, she added, in Republicans who have never voted for a Democrat before, but who place the United States Constitution above party.

Harris' speech in Philadelphia, where she was introduced by Oprah Winfrey, concluded a virtual mega-rally with live video of campaign events in seven battleground states, shown during program breaks. Celebrity support, however, was concentrated in Pennsylvania's largest must-see city.

Ricky Martin performed, as did The Roots and Lady Gaga, who sang God Bless America to begin and end the rally with her 2011 hit, The Edge of Glory.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also spoke to a crowd watching as vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz followed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Detroit, where he delivered a pointed message to male voters.

I want you to think about the women in your life that you love, he said. Their lives are at stake in this election.

Winfrey, in Philadelphia, described a similarly dire outcome if Trump wins on Tuesday.

If we don't show up tomorrow, she said, it's entirely possible we'll never have the opportunity to vote again.

