BJP plans PM Modis Maharashtra campaign blitz: 6 days, multiple rallies





The list of candidates is fixed and the stage is set. As Maharashtra heads towards the business end of election campaigning, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to announce its election guarantees on Wednesday. The BJP is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modis' campaign blitz in the state from November 8 to 14, with rallies. across the state.

The party hopes the prime minister will give it and the ruling Mahayuti alliance the edge in what is expected to be a tight, multi-corner contest. Modi will undoubtedly be the star campaigner. He will address rallies in Maharashtra between November 8 and 14, BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister addressed major rallies in 18 constituencies of the state, covering Pune, Nashik, Nanded, Chandrapur, Ramtek, Wardha, Parbhani, Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, Madha, Dharashiv, Latur, Ahmednagar. , Beed, Nandurbar, Kalyan and Dindori. Out of these 18 seats, the BJP won only Satara while its ally Shiv Sena won Kalyan. The BJP, damaged, among other things, by the opposition's campaign speech on the Constitution and reservations, saw its overall score fall from 23 to 9 while the Mahayuti obtained only 17 constituencies. Modi is expected to address public meetings in Dhule, Nashik, Akola, Nanded, Chandrapur, Chimur, Solapur, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. One or two more rallies will be decided later, according to BJP poll officials. Districts in Maharashtra where Modi addresses rallies The Prime Ministers' rallies on the first day will be held in Dhule and Nashik in north Maharashtra, the region which has a vast RSS network and where the BJP managed to take the lead last time by winning 13 seats, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena, his party. then ally, this gained six. The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coalition won 12 constituencies. The rest went to others, including AIMIM. However, unrest among farmers and consolidation of Muslims and Marathas against the BJP hurt the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha polls. In Dhule, former Union minister Subash Bhamre lost to Shobha Bacchav in the Congress, despite taking the lead in five of the six Assembly segments while trailing in one, Malegaon Central, which has a huge Muslim electorate. In Nashik, Modi is expected to reach out to onion farmers angered by the ban on onion exports and reduction in export duties. As the general elections approached, the Center had lifted the export ban. As per the schedule, Modi will address three public rallies in Vidarbha, which has 62 seats. Thirty-six of the 76 direct BJP-Congress fights across the state are expected to take place in the region, where the fight for the cotton belt will determine who wins the prize and, potentially, forms the state government. Modi will address rallies in Chimur and Chandrapur in eastern Vidarbha and Akola in western Vidarbh, addressing cotton, soybean and paddy farmers. The Prime Minister is expected to address concerns over agrarian distress in this region during these rallies. Prominent candidates in this region include deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who will seek a sixth term from Nagpur South West, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kampti and Chief Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur. The drought-prone Marathwada region, which has 46 constituencies, will see two rallies of the Prime Minister, one in Nanded and the other in Chhatrapati Sambhaj Nagar. Marathas will determine the outcome here and with Maratha quota campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil reversing his decision to support the candidates here, it remains an open question as to who it will benefit. Even if we keep our score from the last ballot (16 out of 46), it will be a huge success. It is a tough contest, said a BJP leader. The Prime Minister will also land in western Maharashtra, addressing public meetings in Pune and Solapur. This region, with 72 seats, has been a stronghold of the NCP and Congress for decades and the BJP will seek to limit the damage. He will try to paper over organizational differences at the local level using the Modi factor and bank on Congress infighting in places like Kolhapur to weaken the opposition. In Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Prime Minister is expected to focus on the broader economic message of Mahayuti and talk about the infrastructure development that the state and central government have brought to the state. He is also expected to counter the opposition's campaign that Maharashtra and Mumbai are in jeopardy as the state loses important projects to Vedanta Foxconn and Tata Airbus to Gujarat. When the Prime Minister holds a rally, the message goes across the region and covers all constituencies. It appeals to a wider audience and vote bank, said a senior BJP functionary in the state.

