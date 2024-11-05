Trump versus Harris: American misogyny on the ballot | US elections 2024





Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is a macho cult. This suggests that the United States can only become great again if modern American men learn to be virile, strong men like their fathers and grandfathers, assert dominance over their women, and take back control whatever that means. It encourages men to hide their feelings, adhere to archaic gender stereotypes, resort to violence to get ahead in life, and follow advice not from experts and loved ones, but from so-called famous alpha males. , like podcaster Joe Rogan or billionaire X owner (and now Trump's main supporter) Elon Musk.

This toxic movement, built on the promise of returning America to an imagined golden age where women knew their place and life was therefore joyful for everyone, has unfortunately set the tone for the nation's upcoming presidential elections the strongest in the world. We live today in a reality in which millions and millions of American men (and a not insignificant number of women) seem to view Donald Trump as the embodiment of masculine strength and see him elected president for the second time. the only answer to the country's many problems.

The former president and reality TV star has a history of insulting and belittling women on social media and on television. He regularly makes crude and offensive comments toward prominent women, particularly those who speak publicly against him during his televised rallies attended by thousands. He criticizes their physical appearance, insults their families, even their reproductive choices. At least 26 women have accused him of sexual misconduct and assault. These allegations date back to the 1970s and include rape, unwanted kissing, groping and voyeurism. Last year, a jury in a civil trial found him responsible for sexual assault and awarded his accuser $5 million. Trump denies all accusations, but his contempt for women is nonetheless evident to anyone who pays an iota of attention to his words and behavior. Even his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, is an outspoken misogynist, who insults his Democratic rivals as childless cat ladies. As president, Trump appointed the judges who ultimately overturned Roe v Wade and left American women in many states without meaningful control over their bodies and lives.

In a sane world, this record of misogyny and violent machismo would be enough to ensure that Trump has no chance of getting anywhere near the White House again. But we do not live in a healthy world.

The MAGA movement structured the entire election around stereotypes about masculinity. They claimed it all came down to physical endurance, willingness to inflict violence on enemies, and being an overall macho man, and apparently managed to convince enough people to have a good chance of winning this election.

What does this tell us about American society?

Over the past few months, we have repeatedly seen Trump's main rival, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, come under attack not for her policy positions and conduct in office, but for her sexual past. She was accused of promiscuity in her youth and of sleeping her way to the top. Conservative commentator and filmmaker Matt Walsh posted on fair. Of course, these are just baseless rumors, the age-old tale of baseless gossip being used as a weapon against a successful woman. And even if that were true, her personal relationship history would have no impact on how Harris would do her job, nor would it distinguish her from Trump, a known serial adulterer and abuser of women who got where he is in life thanks to the money of his family and relationships.

Beyond the banal misogyny focused on alleged promiscuity, macho Trump supporters have also accused Harris of being a home wrecker (due to a past relationship with a man who, at the time, was separated, but not yet divorced, from his wife). ); to actually be a man who transitioned to life as a woman (this one is hard to decipher, but perhaps the suggestion is that she wouldn't have been as successful in politics if she was a woman born?); and having no interest in the future of the country because she has no biological children. Harris, the only daughter of a first-generation black and South Asian immigrant couple, has also been accused of not being black enough (because she is half South Asian), of not being South Asian (because she's half black!) and not being American enough (because she was born to immigrant parents).

Overall, throughout the election campaign, the MAGA movement seemed to argue that Harris should not be elected president because as a woman, she is morally, physically, and emotionally weak and is unequipped to lead the strong and virile American nation at this time. crisis and difficulties.

Looking at the apparent success of the current Trump campaign despite all its scandals and 34 criminal convictions, Trump remains neck and neck with Harris in all the latest polls and his shocking victory in 2016 against the political powerhouse that is Hillary Clinton, some have begun to suggest that perhaps America is not yet ready and will never be ready to elect a woman as its leader.

While these pessimists are undoubtedly right about the misogyny and sexism of American society and the uphill battle female candidates face in American politics, they seem to ignore two important facts. First, Clinton, who carried much heavier political baggage than Harris, despite losing the electoral college, won the popular vote in 2016. And second, this year, despite all the misogyny, insults and insults, Kamala Harris n It's not late at all. in the polls and has a real chance of winning this election.

Of course, a majority of men (especially white men) seem to support Trump's machismo and run for him (an October poll by Economist/YouGov showed Trump with a massive 52-43 lead for percent over Harris among male voters). But women, who are well aware of the harmful consequences of four years of Trump on their rights, are also coming out for Harris. According to a recent Harvard Institute of Politics poll, Harris leads among women ages 18 to 29 by a whopping 30 points. In key states like Arizona and Michigan, tens of thousands of women, especially young women, are known to have voted early to ensure Harris' victory.

Thus, a woman can still take the helm of the White House in the near future. If Harris wins the election and becomes the first female president of the United States, the American misogyny that Trump exposed, exploited and deepened will not disappear overnight.

Just as the election of President Barack Obama in 2008 did not mark the end of racism in American society, the eventual election of Harris in 2024 will not end misogyny and sexism in the country.

This is partly because Kamala Harris is not a real feminist.

The Democratic vice president panders to transgender ideology. She seems willing to allow men who pretend to be women to trample on women's hard-won sexual rights in the name of inclusiveness. She supports so-called gender-affirming medical interventions, which needlessly mutilate physically healthy women and girls and often turn them into lifelong medical patients. She is the first American presidential candidate to support the general decriminalization of prostitution (which she describes as sex work). In many ways, Harris is no friend to women either. And unfortunately, she may be doing this because she believes that true feminism cannot win American elections.

But even if Harris, for whatever reason, can't seem to define what a woman is, Trump most certainly can. In his bigoted and misogynistic mind, women are sex toys, mothers and caregivers, not full human beings with rights, opinions and freedoms.

This is why, if I were American, I would not hesitate to vote for Harris rather than Trump, despite all my reservations about her feminist credentials.

We will know, in a few days, whether enough Americans of all genders, concerned about women's rights, will come to the same conclusion, show up to the polls to support Harris, and succeed in putting an end to the festival of misogyny that has characterized the Trump's political career. .

But whatever political reality we wake up to on November 6, this election season and the misogyny, hatred, and violence against women it has normalized will have consequences. In the future, women will be even more afraid to run for public office, knowing the harassment and lies they will face simply for being women seeking power and authority. The abuse Harris has suffered in recent months, not because of her politics but because of her gender, has proven that America is not yet a feminist nation and is certainly not ready to elect a true feminist leader.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/11/4/trump-vs-harris-american-misogyny-on-the-ballot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos