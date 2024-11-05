Is Kemi Badenoch's Conservative leadership Boris Johnson 2.0?





It is clear that party members are not united on the direction they want to take the party in the future, in the face of the rise of the Reform Party and the renewed popularity of the Labor Party. Since taking office, she has made clear that she believes the Conservatives can beat Labor in the next general election. But she faces many challenges. She has already made efforts to address the disunity that has emerged within the party in recent years. Placing some key Johnson-era allies, like Priti Patel, in his shadow cabinet as shadow foreign secretary is a first step in this direction. As did the appointment of his main leadership rival, Robert Jenrick, to the key role of shadow justice secretary. But his party is still struggling to let go of the past. A large proportion of members cannot seem to move away from the reign of Boris Johnson. Badenoch has already played a role in this area. After just a day on the job, Badenoch, a self-proclaimed outspoken, said the partygate scandal was one that saw senior Tories, including then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attend rallies at Downing Street during Covid restrictions as overkill. People have a right to be angry about these actions, she admitted, but said the problem was that the real problem was imposing restrictions on daily activities. The families of those who have lost their lives during Covid and those who have made sacrifices to protect their loved ones are rightly outraged. Similar comments around partygate have haunted the Conservatives for years and played a key role in the reasons for the significant electoral defeat to the Labor Party. LEARN MORE: Partygate row was 'exaggerated,' says Kemi Badenoch Kemi Badenoch elected new leader of the Conservative Party Meanwhile, new Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay is keen for his party north of the border to take a new approach, recognizing the need to turn the page on the past and appeal to those who have turned away from the Tories . Badenoch's challenge is whether she will heed this, but her continued praise of Boris Johnson (she also described him as a great prime minister) shows that under her leadership the party is more interested in past than in the future. His comments, as well as his appointments to the shadow cabinet, give little hope that this is a party that has disrupted the previous scenario and can offer something new. The face of the party has changed several times in the two years since Johnson left office. First with Liz Truss, then Rishi Sunak and now with Kemi Badenoch. And as the party struggles to rediscover its identity in the face of rising support for reformists, it appears the new leadership is heading towards an epilogue to Covid-era leadership, with a Boris Johnson 2.0 in charge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/24702522.kemi-badenochs-tory-leadership-boris-johnson-2-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos