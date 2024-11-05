Indian Prime Minister condemns attacks on Canadian Hindu temple in Brampton





“Such acts of violence never weaken India’s resolve,” Narendra Modi said in a message on social platform X. Photo by Prakash Singh / Bloomberg Article content Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada over the weekend and described the disturbances outside an Indian consular camp as an appalling attempt to intimidate his diplomats as relations between both nations are deteriorating. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve, Modi said in a post on social platform X. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. Advertisement 2 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Violence erupted on Sunday when Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario. Peel Regional Police say three people have been arrested and charged. The police force confirmed on Monday that it was investigating an off-duty police officer after a video of the encounter on social media showed the officer allegedly taking part in the protest. Police say the officer, who they did not identify, was suspended under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Social media posts over the weekend appeared to show protesters holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan, clashing with others, including some waving the Indian national flag. The Khalistani attack on Hindu-Canadian worshipers inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada, Liberal MP Chandra Arya wrote on X, who represents a riding in Ottawa. India considers the Khalistani movement to be terrorism. Recommended by the editorial Why Canada-India relations have deteriorated and why they matter Terry Glavin: Canada-India relations reach new low NP Published Get a touch of perspective plus today's trending news in a highly readable format. By subscribing, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for registering! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of NP Posted will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem during your registration. Please try again Article content Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The videos appeared to show fist fights and people hitting each other with sticks in what appeared to be the compound surrounding the Hindu temple Sabha Mandir. Police say protesters then moved to two different locations in Mississauga, Ontario, and a police officer was slightly injured while arresting a person during the protests. Police said they were investigating several illegal acts related to the protests and did not immediately provide details on suspects or charges. The latest statement comes after months of diplomatic wrangling between the two countries after Canada accused the Indian government of helping orchestrate the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Both countries have since expelled their diplomats and recently a senior Canadian official claimed that Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah had authorized crimes in their country. Sunday's violence comes as Hindus celebrate Diwali. India's foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that a temple in Brampton had been attacked by extremists and separatists and called on the Canadian government to protect all places of worship. Anti-India elements orchestrated violent disturbances outside a consular camp in Brampton on November 3, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said in a statement published on X. Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The violence was condemned by a number of Canadian politicians, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said the violence was completely unacceptable and should be condemned, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said that Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed to unite our people and end the chaos. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives unequivocally condemn this violence, Poilievre wrote on X. With files from Bloomberg and The Canadian Press

