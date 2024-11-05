Turkey, Kyrgyzstan sign strategic partnership during Erdoan's visit

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan agreed on Tuesday to a “comprehensive strategic partnership strengthening defense ties during an official visit to the Central Asian state by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Agence France-Presse reported .

Ankara is strengthening its presence in the region as it seeks to compete for influence with countries like Russia and China.

Erdoan regularly visits Central Asia and will attend a summit on Wednesday of the Organization of Turkic States, a Turkish-led initiative aimed at promoting its culture and ties in several former Soviet republics.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, said in a statement: “We have made an important decision aimed at raising the level of the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to that of a 'comprehensive strategic partnership.'

The two sides signed 19 agreements in areas such as energy, defense and counter-terrorism.

Japarov praised “Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation in the field of defense and the potential for further development.”

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has stepped up military cooperation with Central Asian states, a challenge to Moscow's historic supremacy in the region.

Turkey was the third largest investor in Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2024, behind Russia and China.

But it lags behind in terms of trade, accounting for 3.8 percent of Kyrgyzstan's imports and exports, compared to 34.2 percent for China and 19.5 percent for Russia.