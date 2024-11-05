Connect with us

Canadian police arrest 3 men following violence at Hindu temple

Canadian authorities filed charges against three people on Monday, following violence that erupted on Sunday at a Hindu temple near Toronto where Sikh activists staged a pro-Khalistan protest, according to a Reuters report.

Local police said a 43-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and assaulting a peace officer and a 23-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man has been charged with mischief.

Additionally, police say they were made aware of video of an off-duty police officer who was seen participating in the protest. Police say they are investigating the matter and the officer has been suspended.

The Indian and Canadian prime ministers denounced the violence which broke out on Sunday in several places in the suburbs of Toronto, including the Hindu temple.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said these “acts of violence” were unacceptable.

Video of the disturbance at the temple appeared to show an altercation between Hindus and Sikhs that included images of people hitting each other with flagpoles outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in the city of Brampton, according to Reuters. However, it is not clear how the violence was sparked.

The Hindu community in Canada feels that they do not have a safe place to worship,” Arunesh Giri, president of the Canadian Hindu Foundation, told Agence France-Presse.

An Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected against attacks like those on Sunday. We also hope that those who engage in violence will be prosecuted, the ministry said.

Sikh activists told Reuters that pro-Khalistan activists at the Hindu temple demonstration were protesting the presence of Indian diplomats. Activists said another rally took place at a Sikh temple.

Khalistan is the Sikh homeland that some activists want to create from the Indian state of Punjab. Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India. Images of the disturbances posted on social media show people carrying the yellow flags of the pro-Khalistan movement.

The violence comes against a backdrop of frayed diplomatic relations between India and Canada. Canada recently expelled six Indian diplomats following the 2023 killing in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader. India's response to the expulsion of its diplomats from Canada was to expel six Canadian diplomats from India.

Canada has accused India of targeting Sikh activists in Canada. India said the allegations were absurd and baseless.

Some information provided by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

