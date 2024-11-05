Prabowos' visit to China is a sign of an independent foreign policy





China-Indonesia. Photo: VCG President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to China from Friday to Sunday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to a Reuters report, Prabowo is expected to embark on a five-country visit, with China being the first stop. This timetable highlights the Prabowo government's emphasis on deepening China-Indonesia relations. As early as late March this year, Prabowo chose China as his first destination as president-elect, signaling the new Indonesian administration's desire to expand cooperation and strengthen mutual trust between the two countries. Prabowo adopted “keberlanjutan” (continuity) as his campaign slogan and retained the previous administration's core policy team in his new cabinet, appointing 16 officials who previously served in Joko Widodo's cabinet. This choice reflects his recognition of Widodo's diplomatic approach and indicates a commitment to pursuing a policy of non-alignment, balanced diplomacy and a pragmatic focus on national interests, which he believes correspond to Indonesia's national objectives . Prabowo aims to ensure stability and continuity in foreign policy to ensure greater strategic space for Indonesia in the geopolitical dynamic. First, Prabowo pledged to maintain Indonesia's independent foreign policy of non-alignment with major powers. He has repeatedly emphasized his position that “a thousand friends is too few, but one enemy is too many”, emphasizing Indonesia's commitment to a “free-handed” diplomatic approach. and active”. In the face of escalating geopolitical pressures, Prabowo made it clear that Indonesia would adhere to a good neighborly policy and expressed full support for developing closer relations with China. This independent stance is not only in line with Indonesia's national interests, but also provides a stable political basis for China-Indonesia cooperation, helping the country maintain autonomy amid Sino-US competition and avoid being left behind. lead into confrontations. Second, Prabowo sees economic development as the top priority of his new government. It plans to increase Indonesia's economic growth rate from the current 5 percent to 8 percent over the next five years. To achieve this goal, the close economic and trade ties between Indonesia and China will play a crucial role. In recent years, China has provided significant support for infrastructure projects in Indonesia, with the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway serving as a flagship project of cooperation between the two countries and becoming an important pillar of Indonesia's economic modernization. Indonesia. Prabowo announced plans to build a giant sea wall to address the threat of tidal flooding and land subsidence in the northern region of Java island. Reuters reported that during this trip he hopes to discuss cooperation with China to build the wall. In addition, China and Indonesia should strengthen cooperation in the field of resource economics. Prabowo is an advocate of resource nationalism, which is one of his main initiatives to ensure that Indonesia's natural resources serve the country's economy. This policy includes export restrictions on unprocessed minerals, particularly critical minerals such as nickel and bauxite. The EU and other key economies opposed the move, but China respects Indonesia's policies and increased investment in Indonesia's nickel industrial chain. This not only strengthens bilateral cooperation in the resources sector, but also further consolidates political mutual trust between China and Indonesia, thereby laying a stronger foundation for future economic and trade relations. Furthermore, Prabowo is committed to strengthening Indonesia's leadership in regional and global affairs. Recently, Indonesia expressed its desire to join the BRICS group. The move demonstrates Prabowo's ambitions for Indonesia's diplomatic influence, as well as Indonesia's efforts to seek its voice on multilateral platforms. As a rapidly emerging economy, Indonesia has immense requirements for infrastructure construction, and China's technical and financial support provides important guarantees for Indonesia's modernization process. Prabowo, by deepening cooperation with China, shows not only his sense of responsibility for national development, but also his determination to promote regional cooperation within a multilateral framework. A mutually beneficial and win-win cooperative relationship will benefit both countries in a complex international environment and add new vitality to peace and development in Asia and even the world. Ma Bo is an associate professor and deputy director of the Collaborative Innovation Center for South China Sea Studies at Nanjing University. Li Zishu is a research assistant at the School of International Studies, Nanjing University. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202411/1322491.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos