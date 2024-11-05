Prime Minister Modi's condemnation of Trudeau's actions marks a turning point in India-Canada relations





The Indian Prime Minister's reference to the rule of law in his tweet reminded the Canadian Prime Minister to stand by what he preaches. New Delhi: After nearly a year and a half of anti-India actions by the Canadian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on Monday with a tweet signaling that India would counter head-on Trudeau and his supporters. Trudeau has often been seen as the gentlest face of the authoritarian West. On Monday evening, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: Strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law. While the prime minister's tweet followed an attack on a Hindu temple by a Khalistani mob in Brampton, his main message highlighted concerns about surveillance and intimidation of Indian diplomats in Canada. Recently, the Canadian government also used media leaks to US-based media outlets to implicate Indian diplomats in the June 2023 murder of Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar in Surrey. Prime Minister Modi's reference to cowardly attempts was aimed at these developments which were sanctioned by Trudeau himself. The Indian Prime Minister's reference to the rule of law in his tweet reminded the Canadian Prime Minister to stand by what he preaches. Spying on diplomats, sheltering Khalistan elements and ignoring more than 25 requests for extradition of wanted criminals shared by India are actions that hardly correspond to respect for the rule of law. In May, Trudeau publicly emphasized that Canada was a country governed by the rule of law with a strong and independent judicial system, while discussing developments surrounding the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Since Nijjar's killing in June last year, Canada, with the support of some US elements, has consistently sought to blame his death, likely the result of conflict between criminal gangs, on India's intelligence agency. , the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), which reports directly to India. Prime Minister. These smears were carried out without any evidence being offered to prove or link Nijjar's murder to the Indian government. Until Sunday, it was mainly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its minister, Subramaniam Jaishankar, who responded to these allegations coming from the Western bloc. However, by choosing to respond directly to Trudeau's actions, and without mincing his words, Prime Minister Modi has signaled that the situation has escalated to a point where he must personally assert India's position with the global community, afraid that his silence will be misinterpreted as weakness. Last week, after learning that its diplomats in Canada were under surveillance, India made clear that it would take unprecedented steps not only to express outrage, but also to set a precedent. These measures would be taken in response to Canada's flagrant violations of international laws, laws that protect the security of diplomats, ensuring that such violations are not overlooked in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/top-five/pm-modis-condemnation-of-trudeaus-actions-a-turning-point-in-india-canada-relations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos