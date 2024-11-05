You are afraid of E. Coli? Donald Trump should terrify you.





November 4, 2024

During his presidency, Donald Trump worked to deregulate food safety, a deadly idea, and he promised to remove more protections if elected again.

A produce worker stocks the shelves at a supermarket in Washington, DC.

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Last weekend, former President Donald Trump made a campaign visit to a McDonald's. Days later, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert over deadly E. coli bacteria linked to the fast food chain. So far, the outbreak has sickened at least 75 people in 13 states, sending 22 to the hospital and killing one. This outbreak is part of a broader wave of food recalls that has grown recently, affecting everything from waffles to deli meats.

These recent tragedies are just the tip of the iceberg. The CDC estimates that each year, about one in six Americans (or 48 million people) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die from foodborne illnesses. Almost everyone reading this has been made sick, or knows someone who has been, from contaminated food.

When it comes to food safety, deregulation is a terrible and deadly idea. This is a huge problem that will take time and money to resolve. But one thing is certain: a second Trump presidency would only make this problem worse. During his presidency, Donald Trump worked to deregulate our food safety laws, and he promised to continue that path by repealing regulations if elected again.

Former President Trump has a clear record on this issue, and it's not good. His administration has slashed funding for food safety, proposing deep cuts to the Food and Drug Administration, including proposing to eliminate $83 million specifically for food safety. For all of Trump's bluster about China, he actually negotiated a dangerous trade deal that allowed China to import chicken into the United States without it needing to be labeled as such for American consumers, despite long-standing concerns about poultry farming and slaughtering operations in China. Finally, after significant lobbying, the Trump administration allowed hog slaughterhouses to speed up processing, which experts at the time warned could increase the risk of outbreaks. Not surprisingly, an independent analysis found that food safety enforcement has collapsed under the Trump administration.

It has been widely reported that if elected, Trump's team plans to use Project 2025 (a detailed policy document produced by the Heritage Foundation) as a template and Project 2025 calls for even greater rollbacks on food safety. It calls for downsizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, removing federal safeguards on the sale of meat from state-inspected facilities across states, and much more. The recent E.coli outbreak is just one example of the damage these policies could cause. State inspectors do not have the ability to recall spoiled foods sold elsewhere, leading to detrimental and costly delays in recalls. Chefs, food professionals and Americans across the country agree that we do not need to weaken the rules, capabilities or enforcement of common-sense food safety regulations.

Many of us remember that Trump's emphasis on deregulation had deadly consequences during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he named the CEO of a meatpacking company to the Economic and Economic Advisory Council that he reopened a slaughterhouse closed due to an epidemic. In 2021, a House of Representatives subcommittee examining the coronavirus pandemic found that plants owned by five major meatpacking companies accounted for at least 59,000 Covid-19 cases and 269 deaths. Trump's mishandling of the pandemic has been a failure of leadership in many ways, and the consequences have hit states across the country that depend on responsible regulations and food safety for their industry and to ensure health and safety. consumer confidence.

Current number

In contrast, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, then-Senator Kamala Harris introduced the Closing the Meal Gap Act of 2020 and the bipartisan FEMA Empowering Essential Deliveries Act. The first bill expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to Americans in need during the pandemic. The second allowed the federal government to partner with small and medium-sized restaurants and nonprofit organizations to provide nutritious meals to vulnerable people. But his efforts did not stop there.

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden dedicated $1 billion in their American Rescue Plan to expanding independent processing capacity, including more than $100 million to expand local capacity and increase competition in the sector. They have made historic investments in training for meat and poultry processing workers, invested in loan programs that help small poultry and meat processing businesses start and expand their operations , and fought for an increase in FDA programs that protect and promote a safe U.S. food supply while ensuring food safety. fairer food prices for farmers and consumers.

We cannot afford to make deadly outbreaks the new normal. We need to have confidence when we buy basic groceries, feed our children, or eat out. This fight continues and requires an effective and empathetic president. We must move forward, not backward, when it comes to food security, but also when it comes to the leadership of our nation. I pride myself on being a great judge of food and character as a manager of many restaurants and businesses. Kamala Harris is a great leader who will put our safety first and lead with compassion. I am confident that as President, she will protect the future of agriculture and the food industry without sacrificing the safety of other Americans.

Tom Colichio

Tom Colicchio is a chef, restaurateur and judge on Bravos Top Chef. He founded numerous successful restaurants (including Gramercy Tavern), served as head judge on every season of Top Chef, and received five James Beard Foundation awards for his culinary achievements. He also hosts the culinary and political podcast Citizen Chef since 2020.

