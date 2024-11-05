President Prabowo Subianto set to strengthen Indonesia-China partnership with state visit to Beijing | Entrance hall





President Prabowo Subianto is set to deepen Indonesia's diplomatic and economic engagement with China during a state visit to Beijing from November 8 to 10, 2024, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The visit represents a crucial step in advancing the strategic partnership between Indonesia and China and is expected to include high-level discussions with President Xi and other senior Chinese officials. This visit is of considerable significance in reaffirming our commitment to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China across a wide range of sectors, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said on November 5, 2024. Earlier in 2024, Prabowo, then defense minister, visited Beijing, where he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun. These engagements marked a notable chapter in Indonesian diplomacy, underscoring the intention to strengthen bilateral relations. Premier Li acknowledged the dynamic relations between Indonesia and China, emphasizing a shared vision for a mutually beneficial future. Li expressed China's commitment to building trust, expanding multifaceted cooperation and collaborating on the global stage through the United Nations and East Asian forums to advance the interests of countries in development. Navigating a strategic balance between China and the West Analysts predict that under Prabowos' leadership, Indonesia will maintain its strong economic ties with China while maintaining strategic defense partnerships with the United States and its European allies. Teuku Rezasyah, an international relations expert at Padjajaran University, pointed out that although China is well positioned to meet Indonesia's short-term economic needs, it does not have the advanced technological capacity that Indonesia defense research. China's defense R&D and technology remains limited, Rezasyah told Indonesia Business Post on September 13, 2024. For critical defense needs, Indonesia will continue to rely on the United States. Rezasyah noted that Indonesia has granted significant military cooperation privileges to the United States through initiatives such as the Garuda Shield and Super Garuda Shield joint exercises, positioning Indonesia as a semi-ally of the United States. However, despite the strategic partnership, military collaboration with China remains relatively limited. . There is a delicate balance, Rezasyah observed. China is keenly aware of our strong military ties with the United States, while the United States is attentive to our growing economic relationship with China. President Prabowo's challenge now is to integrate new players, such as France, the European Union and Japan, into Indonesia's long-term vision of a comprehensive strategic partnership. In this nuanced geopolitical landscape, the Prabowos administration is tasked with positioning Indonesia as a dynamic actor that leverages partnerships with various global powers, balancing interests in economic growth, security and regional stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonesiabusinesspost.com/lobby/president-prabowo-subianto-set-to-strengthen-indonesia-china-partnership-with-state-visit-to-beijing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos