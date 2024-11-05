52 countries call for global arms embargo against Israel





Secretary Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Brussels, Belgium, November 28, 2023. (Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy) By The cradle The Turkish Foreign Ministry sent the UN a letter signed by 52 countries and two organizations calling for a halt to military transfers to Israel, claiming that the Israeli army is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for an arms embargo against Israel during a press conference in Djibouti on November 1. While attending the TurkiyeAfrica collaboration meeting, Fidan announced that the group's letter had been sent to the UN and that it must be “repeated at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel means participating in its genocide.” Ahmet Yildiz, Turkey's permanent ambassador to the UN, said Israel's actions have pushed the region to the brink of war. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel, saying it would be an “effective solution” to end the war on Gaza. Erdogan claimed that Israel was trying to spread the “flames of conflict” in the region and would “inevitably pay the price for this ongoing genocide in Gaza, sooner or later.” While Ankara calls for an arms embargo against Israel, it continues to allow the transit of oil from Azerbaijan to Israel. The oil, which passes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and is then loaded onto tankers for delivery to Israel, is crucial for Israel's economy and for its air force and army to continue their attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. “Erdogan, close the oil valves,” said one banner carried by the activist group “A Thousand Young People for Palestine” during a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul in early September. “End your participation in the Israeli genocide. » Erdogan and Fidan before collaborated with Israel and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, in northern Iraq as part of a project to deliver Kurdish crude to Israel. In June 2014, the three powers supported ISIS's invasion of Mosul, which allowed the Kurdish Peshmerga to conquer oil-rich Kirkuk and begin exporting oil to Israel via Turkey. The support ISIS received Ankara, Washington, ErbilAnd Paris was crucial in helping the terrorist group commit genocide against the Yazidi religious minority in Iraq two months later. Turkish companies also exports continued in Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, despite a formal ban on trade, Looking at the Middle East (MEE) reported in September. Instead of sending their products directly to Israel, Turkish exporters now send their products indirectly through Palestinian Authority (PA) customs, according to statistical data from the Assembly of Turkish Exporters (TIM). The data, released on September 2, reveals a 423 percent increase in Turkish exports to Palestine during the first eight months of this year. This represents a jump from $77 million over the same period last year to $403 million in 2024. Turkish exports to Palestine in August increased by 1,156%, from $10 million in 2023 to $127 million this year. This suggests that the trend of using Palestine to maintain trade with Israel has accelerated, writes MEE. Share this story and help us grow our network! The cradle The cradle is an online news magazine covering the geopolitics of West Asia from the inside. Editor's note: AAt a time when the once vaunted model of responsible journalism is largely the plaything of selfish billionaires and their corporate scribes, integrity alternatives are desperately needed, and we are one of them. Please support our independent journalism by contributing to our online giving platform, Network for Good, or by sending a check to our new PO box. We can't thank you enough and promise to continue bringing you this kind of vital news. You can also donate to our Paypal or subscribe to our Patreon. Post navigation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scheerpost.com/2024/11/05/52-nations-call-for-global-arms-embargo-on-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos