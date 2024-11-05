US elections 2024: where do Harris and Trump stand on key issues? | US Election News 2024





EXPLANER

Here are the presidential candidates' positions on the economy, immigration, foreign policy and more.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have spent months presenting their differing visions for the United States.

The presidential candidates, representing the Democratic and Republican parties respectively, differ on most of the policies advocated to solve the country's problems, while only agreeing on some.

Al Jazeera has taken a closer look at his campaign platforms and promises to compare his positions on key issues facing the United States.

Economics and Manufacturing Kamala Harris: Reduce taxes for more than 100 million working and middle-class Americans by restoring child tax credits and earned income tax credits. Raise the long-term capital gains tax from 20% to 28% and the corporate tax rate to 21%. at 28 percent Federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries Focus on Harris' opportunity economy program, which the campaign touts as a plan to help small businesses and entrepreneurs innovate and to develop. A goal of 25 million new business applications during its first term developing startups. tax deduction for expenses from $5,000 to $50,000 Resisting unfair trade practices from China or any other country that harm American workers Ensuring that the United States is a leader in the industries of the future, such as semiconductors, clean energy and artificial intelligence Donald Trump: End inflation Reduce corporate tax rate to 15 percent Would consider significantly increasing the child tax credit Reduce government spending United States becomes the world's largest energy producer by far and drives down the cost of energy Bring supply chains to the United States, stop outsourcing, transform the United States into a manufacturing superpower Prevent importing vehicles made in China and protecting the American auto industry Nativist economic policy Buy American, hire American Raising tariffs on products manufactured abroad, while reducing taxes Immigration Harris: says the system of Immigration is broken and requires comprehensive reform. border security bill that would increase detection technology to intercept drugs Add 1,500 border security agents Provide an earned path to citizenship Increase legal immigration by increasing the number of employment and family visas Trump : expel millions of undocumented migrants in the largest deportation operation in U.S. history using the Army and National Guard Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion using military troops at U.S.-Mexico border and building detention centers there, reinstate Remain in Mexico, which requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico until their immigration court cases are completed. has been resolved End birthright rights for children of undocumented parents Impose ideological control of immigrants Propose automatic green cards for foreign graduates of American universities Blame immigration for the rising costs of housing, education and Health Care Housing Harris: Build three million affordable homes Reduce regulations to build homes faster Penalize companies that hoard homes and drive up prices Offer first-time home buyers up to $25,000 down payment Trump funds: Cut mortgage rates by lowering inflation Open some federal land for housing construction Lower housing costs by reducing the number of immigrants, which Trump blames for rising prices Workers' rights Harris: Sign pro-union legislation such as the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act), which would limit the power of employers to intervene in unions and protect striking workers Ending taxes on tips for service and hospitality Fight to raise the minimum wage and end subminimum wages for tipped workers Trump: tax cuts for workers and no tax on tips End overtime taxes Trump and his running mate JD Vance rejects the PRO Act, Trump floated the idea of ​​firing striking workers. Harris Foreign Policy: Protecting U.S. forces and interests from Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups, and ensuring that Iran never becomes a nuclear power. Support Israel's right to defend itself and ensure that Israel has the ability to do so, by rejecting the arms embargo. Work to end the war in Gaza, enable Palestinians to realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination. Pre-empt China and hold it accountable for human rights violations, while supporting Taiwan's ability to defend itself. himself. Opposes withdrawing from an economic relationship with China, instead focusing on protecting US interests Supporting Ukraine against Russia for as long as it takes Trump: Peace through strength that will prevent World War III Focus on the threat from China and ensure China's strategic independence while revoking Beijing's most favored nation status. Trump also said he wants to maintain good relations with China and praised President Xi Jinping, saying Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection Stand with Israel and seek peace in the Middle East End war in Ukraine, no additional aid pledge for Ukraine against Russia Crime and Justice Harris: Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, while requiring more background checks and supporting anti-war laws alerts that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people Invest in law enforcement End the opioid epidemic No presidential immunity for crimes committed while in office reform the Supreme Court, including requiring that judges follow ethics rules and impose term limits Trump: Ending migrant crime epidemic Defeating foreign drug cartels and ending gang violence, called for punishment of death for drug traffickers Grant police immunity from prosecution Support rehabilitation for nonviolent offenders, consistent with the criminal justice reform law passed under his presidency. Environment Harris: Building on the Inflation Reduction Act, which included green initiatives designed to combat climate change. Continue U.S. global climate leadership Fight for the freedom to breathe clean air and drink cleanly. clean water and live free from the pollution fueling the climate crisis Trump: Withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Cancel electric vehicle mandates Remove regulations environmental constraints, such as restrictions on fossil fuel production, considered burdensome Push back on inflation reduction Take action Lobby for nuclear energy Harris Education: Ensure affordable child care and preschool for children End the unreasonable burden of student debt and make higher education more affordable Oppose private school vouchers and tuition tax credits Trump: Shut down the Department of Education, hold students accountable States for Education Proposed giving money to families so they can finance private school tuition and home schooling. Cut federal funding for schools promoting critical race theory and radical gender ideology. Expel pro-Hamas radicals, make college campuses safe and patriotic again. Abortion Harris: Prevents national abortion ban from becoming law Will sign any bill passed by Congress that restores the legality of abortion nationwide Trump: Says abortion is a national issue of the state and said he would not sign a national ban on abortion, but did not say whether he would veto any legislation passed by Congress Healthcare Harris: Reduce the cost of pharmaceutical drugs, expand the $35 cap on insulin for all Americans Strengthening the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care premiums Working with states to cancel medical debt for more people Guaranteed right to infertilization vitro (IVF), warned against some Republican efforts to restrict it Trump: says he is studying alternatives to the Affordable Care Act, which he calls too costly. Supports increased access to IVF. He would likely disband the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, calling it a very expensive solution. Voting Laws Harris: Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Acts, which would enshrine voting rights protections and expand mail-in voting and early voting Trump: Emphasizes the false narrative that 2020 election was stolen calls for same-day voting voting, voter ID, paper ballots and proof of citizenship

