Rogan supports Trump for president





Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The powerhouse podcaster tweeted his support Monday evening, after posting the full clip from the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, which features a conversation with billionaire oligarch Elon Musk.

“The great and powerful @elonmusk. Without him, we would be screwed. He makes what I think is the most compelling argument you will ever hear in favor of Trump, and I agree with him every step of the way,” Rogan tweeted at X. “For the record, yes, it is an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast.

Also Monday evening, Musk, in a post on X, canceled a planned pro-Trump Q&A and directed his supporters to his conversation with Rogan.

Rogan had previously been a strong supporter of third-party candidate and longtime JRE guest Robert F. Kennedy Jr., although he never officially supported him for president. On August 8, he declared that Kennedy was “the only one who makes sense to me.” The next day, Trump attacked Rogan on Truth Social, writing: “It will be interesting to see how much Joe Rogan gets booed the next time he steps into the UFC ring??? MAGA2024.

On August 23, Kennedy dropped out and supported Trump.

There was speculation that Rogan would support Kamala Harris and the podcaster worked hard to get both candidates to appear on JRE, with both campaigns open to the idea as they pushed a strategy to appear on more podcasts rather than engaging solely in traditional sit-down interviews. with newspapers and television channels.

On October 26, Trump appeared on JRE and had a long, rambling three-hour conversation with Rogan. Harris did not appear on JRE, although Rogan claimed efforts had been made. Last week, he released a rare statement about behind-the-scenes negotiations for a podcast guest, posting a comment explaining why Harris did not appear on his show.

Rogan says Harris' team wanted Rogan to travel to New York to interview the presidential candidate, and that their interview would be limited to one hour.

“For the record, the Harris campaign has not given up on doing the podcast,” Rogan said in a comment on X. “They offered a meeting for Tuesday, but I would have had to go to her house and they wanted only do an hour. I'm convinced the best way to do this is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. really that we can get there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/joe-rogan-donald-trump-elon-musk-election-2024-1236053758/

