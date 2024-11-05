Upon meeting Jokowi, Suyasa received a message to make Badung tourism more chic for the well-being of the community





BADUNG – Candidate for the post of Regent (Cabup) of Badung number 1, I Wayan Suyasa has a fairly extensive political network, right up to the Center. On Monday (04/11/2024), this politician from Penarungan Village, Mengwi District, met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo in Solo City, Central Java. In fact, this meeting was to ask for blessings and demands in the Badung regional elections on November 27, 2024. Contacted on Tuesday (05/11/2024), Cabup, who was associated with I Putu Alit Yandinata as his deputy, confirmed that there was a meeting with the president, familiarly called Jokowi. He said the meeting was held with Projo volunteers. “We met with Mr. Joko Widodo together with Projo volunteers. As a national charismatic figure, we must of course ask him for direction and contribution to advance Badung Regency in the future. “He (Jokowi-ed) us provided an opportunity to establish friendship and we also asked for his blessing for the celebration of Pilkada in Badung Regency,” he admitted. During the meeting, Suyasa continued, Jokowi made a number of suggestions to him. Mainly related to maintaining tourism in Bali, especially in Badung Regency. He said Jokowi hopes it can be improved so that it becomes more elegant for the welfare of society. “Pak Jokowi hopes that tourism facilities in Badung will become better and more elegant. Don't be stupid. “Like the pedestrian paving on the beach, so that it is of high quality,” he said. As is known, before meeting Jokowi, Suyasa also met Jokowi's youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep. Together with the General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Suyasa even organized activities to meet the aspirations of tourists, which were carried out in the Kuta region. On this occasion, Kaesang repeatedly issued an invitation to elect the candidate pair (Paslon) number 1, I Wayan Suyasa – I Putu Alit Yandinata (Suyadinata). Kaesang even said that with the Centre's support, Suyadinata's election would facilitate future coordination between the regional and central governments. (adi)

