US election results 2024 live: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vie for the presidency | US elections 2024





Electoral College Votes

First results expected after 6:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. PST or 11:00 p.m. GMT)

How are the American elections going?

The winner of the election is determined by a system called the electoral college.

What is the electoral college and how does it work?

Each of the 50 states, plus Washington DC, is allocated a certain number of Electoral College votes, for a total of 538 votes. More populous states get more votes in the electoral college than smaller states.

A candidate must win 270 electoral college votes (50% plus one) to win the election.

In all but two states, Maine and Nebraska, the candidate with the most votes wins all of the state's electoral college votes.

The Electoral College votes correspond to the electors of each state. These electors vote directly for president, based on the results of the general election in their state. In early January, after the presidential election, Congress meets in a joint session to count and certify the electoral votes.

How do people vote in US elections?

In the United States, elections are administered by each state. Whether by mail or in person on Election Day, people actually vote in 51 mini-elections during the presidential election.

Due to Electoral College rules, a candidate can win the election without receiving the highest number of votes nationally. This happened in 2016, when Trump won a majority of the Electoral College votes, even though more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the United States.

A handful of races are run with a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters can rank candidates in their order of preference. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and the votes of their supporters will be considered for their next choice. The Guardian has marked these elections where appropriate above and shows the results of the final result with redistributed votes.

How are the votes counted?

Vote verification and counting involves numerous processes to ensure oversight and security, and takes place before, during and after election day.

Once polls close, local precincts count ballots cast in person on Election Day, as well as mail-in or mail-in ballots that have been verified. Processes vary by state, but it generally involves verifying absentee voter signatures and making sure ballots are filled out correctly. Provisional ballots, used when there are questions about voter eligibility, are reserved for later verification.

The verified ballots are then counted, usually digitally, but in some cases manually. The counts are then forwarded to county election offices for aggregation and verification.

This process involves thousands of local election officials who are either appointed or elected, depending on the state. Partisan and nonpartisan observers can monitor the vote count.

State election officials then tabulate the results at the county level and, after another round of verification, certify the final results.

The results are communicated via the media; The Guardian receives results data from the Associated Press.

Official results may take days or weeks to be fully finalized. This is often due to the process of verifying absentee, mail-in, and provisional ballots. In some states, mail-in ballots may be received and counted several days after Election Day. High turnout rates and potential recounts in close races can also slow the release of results.

How are the results reported?

The election results on this page are reported by the Associated Press (AP). AP calls the winner in a state when it determines that the next candidate has no path to victory. This can happen before 100% of a state's votes have been counted.

Estimates of the total vote in each state are also provided by AP. The numbers are updated throughout election night and in the following days as more voter turnout data becomes available.

Illustrations by Sam Kerr. Cartograms by Pablo Gutirrez.

