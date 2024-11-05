



A former Turkish police officer died Monday after a prolonged battle with advanced gallbladder cancer, following a delay in a temporary release from prison granted due to his illness. Mahmut Bayiit, 54, who worked at the Zmir Seluk District Police Department, was dismissed from his post under the provisions of a government decree and was sentenced to more than six years in prison in January 2023 on charges of alleged links with the religious movement. Glen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the Glen movement since the publication of corruption revelations involving then-Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his entourage. Dismissing the investigations as a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began prosecuting its members. He intensified repression of the movement after the failed 2016 coup, which he accused of being the organizer. Glen and the movement categorically deny any involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity. Bayiit was convicted of depositing money in Glen-affiliated Asya Bank, enrolling his children in Glen-affiliated schools and using the ByLock messaging app, also considered by the government to indicate terrorist activity. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in favor of teacher Yksel Yalnkaya on September 26, 2023, saying that actions such as depositing money in a certain bank, joining a particular association, using ByLock, subscribing to a certain newspaper or sending children to a particular school do not constitute crimes within the meaning of Article 7 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Turkey, as a party to the Convention, is obliged to adhere to the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights. Nine months into his sentence, Bayiit was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer. According to the Kronos News SiteBayiit was released in March 2024 for six months due to the severity of his illness. However, the release was granted too late and only came long after a medical report recommended immediate release on the grounds that he could not tolerate the conditions of detention. Bayiit had requested his release several times, but authorities were slow to respond, ultimately only allowing his release several months after his plea. He [my father] I needed my mother's support. Several times he asked for permission just to talk to her, but they [prison administration] refused, Bayiit's daughter Zehra said. Following the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of fighting the coup. More than 130,000 civil servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as 29,444 members of the armed forces, were summarily dismissed from their posts for alleged membership or relations with terrorist organizations, by emergency decree, without judicial or parliamentary oversight. . Former civil servants were not only fired from their jobs; they were also prohibited from working in the public sector again and from obtaining a passport, for example. The government has also made it difficult for them to work formally in the private sector. Notes were placed in the Social Security database on dismissed civil servants to deter potential employers. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

