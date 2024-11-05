Fazlur Rehman demands release of PTI founder Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Department Information Secretary Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called for the release of incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan, ARY News reported

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri and PTI's Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai addressed the media, with Yousafzai saying the current government lacks public support and legitimacy. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had demanded the release of the PTI founder, emphasizing a joint resistance move against the government.

Speaking on the bill tabled by Parliament on Monday, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said the government had violated its previous commitments. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will go abroad and upon his return, consultations will be held with other opposition parties to discuss the next steps.

Read more: Parliament adopts bill extending the mandate of heads of services

Aslam Ghauri added that Imran Khan's cases should be heard and judged on merits, adding that his prolonged detention raised serious questions. He stressed the need for a fair trial.

Read more: Parliament passes bill to increase number of SC judges

The demand poured in moments after PTI chief Asad Qasier held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in the federal capital to discuss possible joint action against the government.

Sources also revealed that the PTI delegation requested the meeting on Monday; however, their request was refused but after internal consultations, the JUI-F agreed to meet on Tuesday.

During the discussion, both sides agreed to reactivate existing parliamentary committees and considered launching a joint movement against the government. They also discussed the possibility of establishing contacts with other opposition parties.

JUI-F suggested that the PTI needs to show some seriousness if it intends to collaborate effectively in the future.

On a question regarding future plans with JUI-F, the PTI chose to consult its founder Imran Khan and its senior leaders. Both sides agreed to intensify their activities after the return of Maulana Fazlur Rehman from his foreign tour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/fazlur-rehman-demands-release-of-pti-founder-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos