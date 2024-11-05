Can Donald Trump vote in the 2024 election? Here's what you need to know





While Florida generally makes it difficult for state residents with felony convictions to regain their right to vote, former President Donald Trump had no problem voting for himself Tuesday in Palm Beach.

Trump was convicted in Manhattan earlier this year of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments before the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump, the first former US president convicted of a crime, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.

Under Florida law, if a voter is convicted out of state, Florida will defer to that state's laws on how a felon can regain their right to vote.

For Trump, that means he will benefit from a 2021 New York law that allows people with felony convictions to vote as long as they are not serving incarceration at the time of the election.

For other Floridians with felony convictions, the rules aren't so simple.

Florida is really behind the times in terms of laws, said Blair Bowie, director of the Campaign Legal Centers Restore Your Vote project, which aims to end felony disenfranchisement.

A successful 2018 ballot initiative restoring voting rights to those who had completed their sentences was gutted by Republican state lawmakers. They passed a law requiring all fines and fees associated with a conviction to be paid, a process that can be tedious because there is no centralized system to track these unpaid fees.

The Republican measure requiring all fines and fees to be paid was challenged in court, but a conservative appeals court ultimately upheld the law. Yet the litigation exposed how records of these unpaid debts are kept at the county level and are often incomplete.

But this bureaucratic quagmire is not a problem Trump has to face, because he was convicted in New York.

Ultimately, it should be this simple for everyone, not just Trump, Bowie said.

