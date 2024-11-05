Sharda Sinha death: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Atishi pay tribute to 'Nightingale of Bihar'





Last update: November 5, 2024, 10:56 p.m. IST Indian folk music lost an irreplaceable voice with the passing of Sharda Sinha, the beloved nightingale of Bihar. Sharda Sinha, famous folk singer and nightingale from Bihar, has passed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and CM Atishi offered their condolences. The world of Indian folk music lost one of its most cherished voices with the passing of Sharda Sinha, the iconic folk singer known for her timeless Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi songs. Known as the Nightingale of Bihar, Sinha's contributions to Indian folk music have left an indelible mark, bringing the traditional sounds of Bihar to the national and international stage. She was battling multiple myeloma since 2018 and was admitted to the medical oncology department of AIIMS for almost two weeks. His condition deteriorated on Monday, leading to him being placed on life support. Following his death, politicians and public figures shared their heartfelt condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sincere condolences on social media, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha Ji. His Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been extremely popular for many decades. The melodious echoes of its songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the world of music. At this time of grief, my condolences go out to his family and fans. Oh Shanti!” On his handle X, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Sharda Sinha. She was a versatile folk singer who brought Bhojpuri music into the hearts of many. His songs will be remembered for a long time. His death leaves a deep void in the world of folk music. At this sad time, I send my condolences to his grieving family and fans. Om Shanti.” Atishi Marlena, Chief Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of New Delhi, wrote: “The news of the death of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is deeply saddened. Through her music, she preserved our cultural heritage. May God grant him a place at his feet.” Born on October 1, 1952 in Samastipur, Bihar, Sharda Sinha grew up immersed in folk culture which inspired her dedication to regional music. She pursued her passion, earning a master's degree in music and later teaching the art before her career took off. Over the decades, Sinha championed the preservation of Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi folk songs, infusing them with an authenticity and emotion that resonated with millions. Her renditions of folk classics like Kahe Toh Se Sajna, “Paniya Ke Jahaj Se Paltaniya Ban Ahiya Ho Rama” and Sasu Ji Se Nanad Ji Laayi Devar Babu” became loved across India, transforming her into a household name and a beacon of pride for Sinhas music has not only celebrated the folk heritage of Bihar but also showcased the rich Bhojpuri and Maithili culture to audiences across the world. Her voice became inseparable from the Chhath Puja festivities, with songs like Hey Chhathi Maiya” and Ho Dina Nath” becoming essential to the celebration, cherished by generations and capturing the devotion and essence of the festival. Throughout her life, Sharda Sinha received numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honor, in 2018, and the Padma Shri in 1991. Her dedication to preserving and promoting of folk music and culture has been recognized by institutions around the world. nation, thereby cementing her place as one of India's most respected folk artists. Sharda Sinha was known for her humility and deep connection to her roots, often appearing in traditional clothing that reflected her pride in her heritage. His presence on stage was more than captivating; it served as a bridge connecting the audience to the rural beauty of Bihar. His passing is a profound loss to the world of music, especially to those who cherished his contribution to Indian folk traditions. She leaves behind a legacy rich in songs, stories and a lasting impact on the cultural heritage of Bihar. Her voice, filled with the warmth of the Bhojpuri heart, will continue to resonate in the lives she touched. News films Sharda Sinha death: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Atishi pay tribute to 'Nightingale of Bihar'

