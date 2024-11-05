Joe Rogan supports Donald Trump in US elections





Joe Rogan has thrown his support behind Donald Trump as Americans head to the polls for Tuesday's presidential election.

The podcaster said he was throwing his support behind the Republican after being won over in one of his interviews by tech billionaire Elon Musk, another prominent Trump supporter.

Rogan's support could carry significant weight with his young, male audience — which is also a demographic Trump has worked to court ahead of the 2024 vote. Trump hailed the endorsement as “great” news.

Trump's rival, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, has received support from many other celebrities, including musicians Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, both campaigns worked to win over undecided voters in an extremely close race.

Rogan's support could reach a wide audience, as he has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube and over 14 million followers on Spotify.

Trump himself appeared on the podcast last month – speaking on topics ranging from the “biggest mistake” of his time in the White House to the existence of extraterrestrial life. Harris was also featured on podcasts during her campaign – but to a lesser extent.

Nearly 80% of Rogan's audience is male, while half are between the ages of 18 and 34, according to Edison Research. Trump's 2024 campaign focused on podcasts popular with younger men rather than traditional media.

The race has been characterized by pundits as a story of men versus women – with Donald Trump enjoying a huge lead in the polls among men, and women telling pollsters they prefer Kamala Harris by an equally large margin .

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga were among the stars who threw their support behind Harris on the eve of the election. And at a rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania, television host Oprah Winfrey appealed to voters to protect women's reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, explaining his support for Trump, Rogan wrote that Mr Musk “presents what I think is the most compelling argument you will have heard in favor of Trump, and I agree with him every step of the way of the process”.

Writing on X to feature his interview with Musk, Rogan praised “the great and powerful” Mr. Musk himself. Tesla founder Mr Musk has appeared at recent Trump rallies and handed out prizes of $1 million (770,000) a day to registered voters in battleground states.

Trump, who previously suggested he might reward Elon Musk with a job if he won the vote, told a rally that Rogan's support was “great” and “so nice.”

The endorsement appears to mark a significant political shift for Rogan. He once said he would “probably” vote for Senator Bernie Sanders – a progressive who himself had previously competed for the Democratic presidential nomination.

As recently as 2022, the podcaster said he didn't want to “help” Trump electorally because he was “an existential threat to democracy.” He had previously supported Robert F Kennedy Jr, then an independent presidential candidate.

Rogan, who ventured into podcasting after a career as a stand-up comedian, is known for hosting a mix of ideologically diverse guests.

This editorial approach has sometimes caused him controversy, for example during the Covid pandemic, when he was accused of spreading false information about vaccines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp9z2p3vr48o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos