Advisors urge Donald Trump to declare victory prematurely on election night | US elections 2024





Some advisers have told Donald Trump that he should prematurely declare victory on election night if he leads far enough ahead of Kamala Harris in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, according to those close to him, but it is not yet clear whether he will take this advice into account.

The consensus view is that Trump has nothing to lose by claiming he won if he has an advantage of several hundred thousand votes in Pennsylvania or if his internal pollsters think a victory is plausible even if the results are not fully confirmed by Tuesday evening. .

But even Trump's most pugnacious allies, including former White House strategist Steven Bannon, who spoke with him last week, said one of the people suggested he not do statement if the race was closer by the time he folded, lest that happen. makes him look stupid.

In the final days of the campaign, Trump and his campaign projected confidence. This raised hopes among his supporters that he would win, thus laying the groundwork for baseless claims that the election had been stolen if he lost and Harris took the White House. Any premature declaration of victory would likely also contribute to this phenomenon.

The wild card factor in what Trump might do on election night remains Trump himself. His aides admit that if Trump decides to declare, he will do what he wants, and his travel-weary team may have little appetite or influence to dissuade him.

The Trump team collectively shrugging their shoulders at the prospect of the former president prematurely proclaiming himself the winner, as he did in the aftermath of the 2020 election, is in itself remarkable because it underscores another norm of broken presidential politics by Trump.

A premature declaration by Trump would not carry the element of surprise that it had four years ago. The Harris campaign said it was preparing for him to pull such a stunt again.

Trump has said less this time about what he plans to do on election night, the people said, in contrast to his premeditation during the 2020 election when he told friends and allies of his intention to declare victory regardless of the result.

Trump evaded questions about his intentions in voting Tuesday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of winning,” Trump said. It looks like we have a very significant lead. It seems like we have a lot more Republicans than Democrats. So if you have a lead and a bigger vote, that means you're doing well, but they have to pick a winner. And they should pick a winner.

But whether it's the fact that his advisors around him suppressed the type of plot that sparked attempts to overturn the election results or the logistics of the news media being in a different location than from his private watchdog group, Trump has been quieter. on his intentions.

Trump will watch the results at a private watch party at his Mar-a-Lago club for members, donors and other friends and family, while the campaign's official watch party is minutes away by car, to a convention center in West Palm Beach. , in Florida, people said.

The private watch party starts earlier and Trump is likely to project to members that he is winning, the people said. That event at Mar-a-Lago was also described as a knife fight, with allies removing donors' names from the list to obtain their identifying information.

It's unclear whether Trump will double down on his efforts to claim a victory at the convention center party. Trump aides suggested that if he decided to announce himself the winner, he would come in a motorcade from Mar-a-Lago, and if not, he might not appear at all.

