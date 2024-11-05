Turkey arrests 12 former police officers for alleged links to Glen movement





Turkish police have arrested 12 former police officers over their alleged links to the faith-based Glen movement, according to the Kronos news site. reported Tuesday. The operation involved simultaneous raids on 13 locations in Zmirs Menemen, Bergama and Torbal districts, as well as Mersin. Authorities said an additional arrest warrant had been issued for another suspect. The detainees are all former police officers who were dismissed by government decrees following the failed 2016 coup. Further details about the investigation were not immediately available. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, since the 2013 corruption investigations, which involved then-Prime Minister Erdoan, his family members and his entourage . Calling the investigations a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified repression of the movement following an aborted putsch in 2016, which he accused of being the organizer. Glen and the movement categorically deny any involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity. After the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of fighting the coup. More than 130,000 civil servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as 29,444 members of the armed forces, were summarily dismissed from their posts for alleged membership or relations with terrorist organizations, through emergency decree-laws subject to no judicial or parliamentary control. In addition to the thousands of people imprisoned, many other supporters of the Glen movement had to flee Turkey to escape government repression. Since the attempted coup, a total of 705,172 people have been investigated for terrorism or coup-related charges due to their alleged ties to the movement. There are currently 13,251 people in prison who are on remand or convicted of terrorism in Glen-related trials. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stockholmcf.org/turkey-detains-12-former-police-officers-over-alleged-links-to-gulen-movement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos