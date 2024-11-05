Basuki Hadimuljono said Jokowi wanted to visit IKN MEDIA KALTIM more often

JAKARTA – Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, said that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, wants to visit the Archipelago Capital (IKN) in Kalimantan more often Eastern, after retiring as head of state.

Yes, I'll see it later. But he really wants to go more often, Basuki said during his meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Basuki said he last communicated with Joko Widodo two days ago and that Jokowi did indeed intend to visit IKN again.

Basuki Hadimuljono was appointed by President Prabowo Subianto as head of OIKN at the State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

During the time of President Joko Widodo's cabinet, Basuki served as Minister of Public Works and Public Housing as well as acting OIKN.

Regarding the tasks assigned to him by Prabowo, Basuki said that President Prabowo instructed him to carry out the construction of the IKN.

Basuki emphasized that Prabowo requested that the IKN be completed within the next 3-4 years.

He said that over the next four years, OIKN will construct judicial and legislative buildings comprising basic infrastructure ecosystems, residences, offices and ministries.

Apart from this, the development is not only focused on the Central Government Area (KIPP), as several investors are interested in investing in the IKN II area. (ant/mk)