PM Modi mourns death of folk icon Sharda Sinha as 'irreparable loss', says her Chhath songs 'will echo forever'





New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha and said her demise was an irreparable loss to the world of music. In an article on X, he noted that his folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri were extremely popular. … pic.twitter.com/sOaLvUOnrW -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2024 His songs on Chhath, a great festival of faith, will resonate forever, he added, conveying his condolences to his family members and admirers. Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, died on Tuesday evening. She was 72 years old. She was known for her folk songs such as “Kartik Maas Ijoriya” and “Koyal Bin” as well as the Bollywood numbers “Taar Bijli” from “Gangs of Wasseypur-II” and “Babul” from “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”. Earlier, AIIMS had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and prayed for his speedy recovery. Folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, died at AIIMS in Delhi Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, died on Tuesday evening. She was 72 years old. “Sharda Sinha died at 9:20 pm due to refractory shock due to sepsis,” an AIIMS official said. Sinha was known among her fans for her folk songs such as “Kartik Maas Ijoriya” and “Koyal Bin” as well as the Bollywood numbers “Taar Bijli” from “Gangs of Wasseypur-II” and “Babul” from “Hum Aapke Hain Koun.” Earlier, AIIMS had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and prayed for his speedy recovery. Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Maghahi languages, was on life support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month. “Famous folk singer Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct touch with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and a speedy recovery thanks to the treating team,” AIIMS said in an article on X earlier. Later in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited the ailing artist at AIIMS. On Monday evening, Food Processing Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur, Chirag Paswan, also visited the hospital. Known as Bihar Kokila, Sinha, born in Supaul, was famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh through her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings. Some of his popular tracks are “Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya”, “Kartik Maas Ijoriya”, “Dwar Chekai”, “Patna Se” and “Koyal Bin”. The singer had been battling multiple myeloma since 2017. (This report was published as part of the union's auto-generated thread. Other than the title, no changes were made to the copy by ABP Live.)



