Conservatives mocked Sussex MP's appointment as shadow secretary for Wales after losing all Welsh MPs





The Conservatives have been mocked for appointing a Sussex MP as shadow secretary of state for Wales. The party came under fire after Kemi Badenoch appointed Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield, 200 miles from Cardiff, as spokesperson for Welsh affairs. The Conservatives were wiped out in Wales in July's general election, winning zero seats after winning 14 under Boris Johnson five years earlier. The leader of the Welsh nationalist Plaid Cymrus Westminster party, Liz Saville Roberts, went all out, asking: Why have the Conservatives appointed the MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield as Shadow Secretary of State for the Country? Wales instead of one of their talented Welsh MPs? Welsh Shadow Minister Mims Davies is an MP in Sussex ( PA Archives ) …oh, she added, sharing a graphic showing a contrast between the 2019 result and the Welsh election map from July. Ms Saville Roberts added: I congratulate Mims Davies on her appointment as Shadow Secretary of State for Wales. As the MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield in Sussex, I owe it to her to show fair play for taking one for the team after the Tories failed to retain a single Welsh MP . This just shows that after the general election, Plaid Cymru is the real Welsh opposition to Labor at Westminster. » Following her appointment, Ms Davies said she was delighted to be asked to take on the role, adding that her love for Wales was enduring. She said on I loved studying, living and working in Wales and had the honor of working in the Wales office. Ms Davies was a Welsh minister between 2018 and 2019 and attended Swansea University. Kemi Badenoch's shadow cabinet met for the first time on Tuesday ( Edward Massey/CCHQ ) Her appointment comes as Ms Badenoch appointed a shadow cabinet including MPs from across the party in a bid to bring the Conservatives together after a turbulent leadership campaign. The newly elected party leader revealed her top team Tuesday morning ahead of her first meeting. The top jobs were split between One Nation moderates, Boris Johnson's right-wing supporters and those backing Ms Badenoch's leadership bid. And, by nominating her leadership rivals Mel Stride, Priti Patel and Robert Jenrick, she has clearly made an effort to bring the divided party together. Announcing the team, Ms Badenoch said: I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, on the basis of meritocracy and with a wealth of experience and perspective , as I promised during the campaign. . "Our party's problems will only be solved through a team effort, and I am confident that my shadow cabinet ministers will provide effective opposition as we seek to regain public trust. "We will now get to work holding Labor to account and rebuilding our party based on Conservative principles and values. "The process of renewing our great party has now begun."

