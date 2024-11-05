For China, a Harris presidency would be the lesser evil

This article was originally published by Pacific Forum. It is republished with permission.

Are we adversaries or partners? President Xi Jinping questioned President Joe Biden during their meeting last November at the Filoli Estate, a large country house and garden located on rolling grounds in Woodside, California. “This,” Xi explained, “is the number one question for us.”

Returning to the issue five months later during his telephone conversation with Biden, Xi said the two sides must first properly resolve the issue of strategic perception, just like the first button of a shirt that needs to be repaired.

Whether it is a Harris administration or a second Trump administration, it is unlikely that the first button will be worn according to Xi's taste. The era of engagement in U.S.-China relations is coming to an unceremonious end. Strategic competition, including perhaps in an extreme form, is here to stay.

Rather, the key question going forward is whether both parties are able to intermittently stabilize their relationship by putting safeguards in their relationship, even if negative trends in their relationship deepen or extreme competition escalates. into an outright strategic rivalry with the possibility of a bottom fall out of the relationship entirely.

A Harris administration or a second Trump administration's approach to China would likely have many common elements. These include

maintain the Americas’ innovation advantage over China;

prevent China's trade and industrial policy practices from distorting global markets and harming U.S. competitiveness;

promote American values ​​and counterbalance Chinese models of government and influence operations;

maintain an intelligence advantage over Beijing; and, above all,

deter China from using military force regionally. This involves denying China lasting air and maritime dominance inside the first island chain in a conflict, defending the nations of the first island chain, including Taiwan, and dominating all areas of war outside the first island chain.

The philosophical basis for the common approach to China stems from the Trump administration's December 2017 national security strategy.

After declaring China a revisionist power engaged in long-term strategic competition with the United States, the administration worked to redraw the region's hub-and-spoke architecture into a four-cornered network comprising Washington, Tokyo, Canberra and New Delhi as the main hubs to preserve a favorable strategic balance over China.

Geoeconomically, tariffs were imposed on $370 billion of Chinese imports and, after declaring that Chinese control of advanced technologies posed “profound challenges to free societies,” the regime of state technological control -United has been reinvented via an extensive ICT (information and communications technology and services) system that was initially formed by bringing telecommunications giant Huawei to its knees.

The Biden administration’s three-pronged approach to investing in, aligning with, and competing with China builds on this foundation. Its small punitive controls and high fences, whether for chips, supercomputers or connected vehicles, arise from the ICTS ordinance. Trump's Section 301 tariffs have not only been retained, but have also been selectively increased, without any reduction.

The Biden administration has also increased domestic production capacity in strategic and high-value manufacturing sectors, introducing landmark legislation such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well as than by imaginatively employing multiple industrial policy authorities. , such as the Defense Production Act, the Buy American Act and the Bayh-Dole Act.

These industrial policy actions had eluded the Trump administration and the climate change-related measures among them may not be sustained in a second Trump administration, given the lack of Republican votes for the IRA.

Geopolitically, the Biden administration's China strategy focused on creating a tailored network of trilateral and multilateral coalitions (rather than simply establishing a four-corner architecture as was the case). case with Trump) to create situations of strength and dictate the conditions for effective competition with China. .

Having brought together these coalitions AUKUS, Quad, the ROK-Japan-US trilateral, the Squad, and deepened the relationship between NATO and the Indo-Pacific Partners (IPP) to shape the strategic environment around the China, the Biden administration has sought, since the November 2022 G20 summit in Bali, to cement a floor in its working relationship with Beijing.

The brushstrokes of the Biden and Trump administrations are likely to endure under a Harris administration or a second Trump administration.

None of this pleases China. According to him, the strategies of the Trump and Biden administrations aimed to develop it economically, isolate it diplomatically, encircle it militarily and suppress its technological development.

According to Beijing, the networking of alliances, partnerships and minilateral groupings is more of an accelerator of conflicts between major powers than a constitutive element of deterrence and stability. And expectations for positive change in the future are minimal, regardless of who wins on November 5.

That said, a Harris presidency is arguably the lesser of two evils when it comes to China.

Disruption, rather than stability, was the norm in China during the Trump years and would likely be the case again.

Building on the slow restoration of relations over the past 18 months, China hopes that the next president will consolidate the fragile stability of relations and institutionalize it to make the bilateral relationship more predictable.

A non-disruptive external environment, supported by a co-existing relationship with the United States, remains an essential ingredient of China's number one national interest priority, namely its re-emergence and realization of its national modernization aspirations. here the middle of the year. the 21ststcentury. Harris is better placed than Trump to act on this point.

Second, in general principle, China prefers continuity to change of government. Continuity helps create connections with the relevant leader and relevant senior officials and allows for more predictable and stable interactions.

Beijing would have preferred Biden to return to power, especially given his extensive knowledge of China and engagement with Xi. Harris nevertheless represents the second best option. Additionally, Harris' statements on China on the campaign trail were scant in detail. According to Beijing, the less said on public airwaves, the better.

Third, as a general rule, since the end of the Cold War, China has tended to prefer Democratic Party presidents over Republican Party presidents. Indeed, the second terms of both Clinton and Obama were very productive periods in bilateral relations, which is another reason why Beijing, even in this new normal era of US-China relations, would have much preferred that Biden stays.

According to Beijing, Democrats are more inclined than Republicans to take a less confrontational approach to bilateral relations and China's role in the world. And now that the Republican Party has left its pro-trade moorings, the political touchpoints on which China and Republican administrations can find common ground have significantly eroded.

Finally, and along the same lines, China has deep reservations, not so much with President Trump as with his administration. Trump is a known and, to a certain extent, manageable figure in Beijing's eyes. It is not necessarily anti-China in its political orientation and its transactionalism opens it to opportunistic negotiations related to American employment, investments and exports.

On the other hand, a second Trump administration would be full of new cold warriors irremediably hostile to China. Even if the ceiling on relations would be low, the potential for downside could be endless, especially if these new cold warriors prove determined to make Taiwan the critical nexus of the great power rivalry between the United States and China. Beijing would much prefer that this proposal remain untested.

The United States and China are destined to remain locked in an extremely competitive relationship for the next four years. Whether both sides are able or willing to integrate these competitive dynamics into a stable strategic framework will have enormous implications for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Sourabh Gupta ([email protected]) is a senior policy specialist in Indo-Pacific international relations with two decades of Washington-based experience in a think tank and political risk research and consulting. At the Institute of Chinese American Studies, he directs the Trade n Technology program.