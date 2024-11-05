Asking for Jokowi's blessing, Herman Deru's efforts to ease Matahati's closeness to Prabowo?









Deru acknowledged that the hour-long meeting was an effort to seek Jokowi's blessing in his bid for the South Sumatra (Pilgub) gubernatorial election. “I have come to ask you for prayers and blessings so that this process can go smoothly, safely and, God willing, be won,” Deru said via his personal Instagram account as quoted by RMOLSumselWednesday November 6, 2024.





Herman Deru said Jokowi gave him valuable messages, one of which was to maintain a humble attitude and not overdo it. Apart from this, Deru admitted that his vision was in line with Jokowi's agenda, especially in strengthening infrastructure to improve connectivity between regions. Connectivity is very important to boost economic growth. “We want to encourage districts and towns in South Sumatra to be more connected to each other,” he said. Roar's efforts to compete with Prabowo's influence This meeting between Herman Deru and Jokowi was seen as a step to rival the proximity of the number 3 candidate couple, Mawardi Yahya-Anita Noeringhati (Matahati), to the government of President Prabowo Subianto. Mawardi, who is also a member of the Gerindra Party's DPP advisory board, was keen to convey to the public that his proximity to Prabowo would facilitate the realization of development programs in South Sumatra. Likewise, his deputy, Anita Noeringhati, is linked to the coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto, and quite close to the president of Golkar who is also the minister of energy and mineral resources Bahlil Lahadalia. “Herman Deru's efforts are aimed at countering Mawardi Yahya's claim that he is closer to President Prabowo on a partisan basis. Moreover, Anita, who we all know, has good relations with the central government,” he declared. It is hoped that the meeting with Jokowi in Solo will influence Herman Deru's electability, especially among Jokowi's supporters in South Sumatra. However, Prabowo's influence in the Mawardi Yahya-Anita Noeringhati camp is considered to remain strong, especially with the support of parties currently in Prabowo's government coalition. Furthermore, political observer Bagindo Togar believes that Herman Deru dragged Jokowi into conflicts and struggles over who is more accepted by the center, and became a bridge in the synergistic development between the central government and governments regional in the future. “This will be an opportunity for both candidates to show their strategy using the influence of these two national figures in the South Sumatra gubernatorial elections. We will see who can consolidate support better,” Togar concluded.

