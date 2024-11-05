Why Donald Trump can vote in the 2024 election even after his felony conviction





Although former President Donald Trump was convicted earlier this year in a Manhattan court of 34 counts of falsifying business records, the Republican presidential candidate can still vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump voted Tuesday in Palm Beach County, alongside his wife, Melania.

Why can Donald Trump vote when he has been convicted of a crime?

While the state of Florida generally makes it difficult for people convicted of crimes to vote until they have served their full sentence, Trump is taking advantage of the fact that he was convicted outside the state. State.

Florida law specifies that people convicted out of state are subject to the election laws of the state in which they were convicted – New York, in this case. Trump can thank a 2021 New York state law for his voting privileges in this election, a law that allows felons to vote if they are not currently incarcerated.

In Trump's case, he was convicted in New York in May but has not yet been sentenced. This makes him an eligible voter in the state of Florida.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced in the case on September 18, but his lawyers requested on August 14 that his sentencing be delayed until after the presidential election. They argued that delay was needed to resolve ongoing legal challenges to his conviction.

In early September, Judge Juan Merchan issued an order postponing sentencing until November 26, after the election.

Merchan wrote that he made the decision “to avoid any appearance – however unwarranted – that the proceedings have been affected or seek to affect the upcoming presidential election in which defendant is a candidate.”

What crimes was Trump convicted of?

Trump was convicted in May by a unanimous jury of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Prosecutors said Trump approved a plan to hide reimbursements from a lawyer who wired a $130,000 “hush money” payment to the state from adult cinema just days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

“A jury of 12 New Yorkers quickly and unanimously convicted Donald Trump on 34 counts,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in early September after Trump’s conviction.

Merchan has a wide range of options to determine Trump's sentence. The charges carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison, but Merchan can also impose a sentence that involves various alternatives to incarceration, including probation. Most legal observers expect Trump to avoid prison, given his status as a first-time offender and sentences handed down for the same crime in other cases.

Trump has denied all allegations in that case, as well as in four other criminal cases, two of which revolve around his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and one, which was dismissed, in which he was accused of taking confidential White House documents at the end of his presidency.

What happens next could very well depend on whether Trump is elected.

