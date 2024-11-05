PM Modi expresses grief over death of folk singer Sharda Sinha









YEARS |

Updated: 06 November 2024 01:15 EAST

New Delhi [India]November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences on the death of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha.

PM Modi remembered her contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, saying “the echo of her melodious songs will last forever”. He added that his passing is an “irreparable loss” for the music world.

Taking to a social media post on .The echo of his melody The songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will last forever. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music. and to his fans in this hour of sorrow. … pic.twitter.com/sOaLvUOnrW -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2024 President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the singer's passing and said the news of her passing was “extremely sad”.

As Chhath Puja festivities surfaced in the country, President Murmu, recalling Sinha's contribution to the world of music, said his songs were expected to create a “divine atmosphere” in the country and abroad.

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted: “The news of the death of Dr Sharda Sinha ji, a famous singer known as Bihar Kokila, is extremely sad. Sharda Sinha ji gained immense popularity in the music world by giving her melodious voice to Bihari folk songs in Maithili. and Bhojpuri. Today, on the day of Chhath Puja, his melodious songs are expected to create a divine atmosphere of devotion in the country and abroad. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2018. Her melodious singing will be. remains immortal. I express my deepest condolences to his family and fans.” -… – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 5, 2024 Condoling her demise, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “humbled” the singer and said her demise was an “irreparable loss” to the music industry. He prayed for peace for the soul of the deceased.

“The demise of famous folk singer Padma Bhushan Dr. Sharda Sinha ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the entire world of music. Humble tribute paid to her! With her excellent traditional singing, she served many folk languages ​​including Maithili, Bhojpuri and Folk” CM Yogi posted on . ! ,… – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 5, 2024 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was “deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Sharda Sinha ji, who graced Indian folk music with her unique and melodious voice.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Sharda Sinha ji, who graced Indian folk music with her unique and melodious voice. In this difficult time, my condolences go out to her family. May God grant peace and salvation to the soul of the deceased . Om Shanti,” Majhi said in a post on X. , – Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 5, 2024 Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also paid tribute to the legendary singer recalling her contribution to the folk music industry, especially Chhath songs and called her 'the musical voice of Chhath'.

In a social media post on ”

Sharda Sinha, famous for her soulful Chhath songs, died on Tuesday after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, for several years.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi after being admitted on October 27.

Sharda Sinha is a veteran of music since the 1970s and has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili and Hindi folk music. Her work was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018 and she also received a National Film Award for her contribution to regional cinema. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/deeply-saddened-pm-modi-expresses-grief-on-demise-of-folk-singer-sharda-sinha20241106011514 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos