Politics
Who's who in Kemi Badenoch's new Conservative shadow cabinet?
The first shadow cabinet meeting under new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch will take place on Tuesday.
Although many positions are yet to be announced, here's a look at who has been named to the new Conservative benches so far.
Robert Jenrick, Shadow Justice Secretary
The man beaten by Badenoch in the last round of Tory MPs has reportedly been offered the role of shadow judge.
He served as Immigration Minister, Health Minister, Housing Secretary and Treasury Secretary under successive Prime Ministers.
An MP for Newark since 2014, he resigned from his immigration role under Sunak, saying the Rwanda project did not go far enough.
During his leadership campaign, the former lawyer argued for an exit from the European Convention on Human Rights and called for a tough stance on immigration.
However, Nigel Huddleston, one of two new Conservative co-chairs, told GB News on Tuesday morning that reports of Jenrick becoming shadow justice secretary could jump the gun.
Dame Priti Patel, Shadow Foreign Secretary
The second of the leadership candidates to be given a shadow cabinet role, she returns to the Conservative benches after working as home secretary under long-time ally Boris Johnson, during which time she launched Rwanda's deportation program.
First elected to Witham in 2010, Dame Priti was forced to resign as international development secretary in 2017 after failing to reveal meeting senior Israeli politicians while on holiday.
Mel Stride, shadow chancellor
The third former leadership rival appointed by Badenoch to the shadow cabinet, Stride previously served as Treasury minister and chair of the Treasury Select Committee.
An MP for Mid Devon since 2010 and considered to come from the more moderate wing of the party, he was work and pensions secretary in Rishi Sunak's government and was often seen on morning shows.
Laura Trott, shadow education secretary
MP for Sevenoaks since 2019, she was part of Sunak's cabinet, supporting him in his bid to become Chief Secretary to the Treasury, after serving as Minister for Works and Pensions.
A Badenoch supporter in the last leadership election, she made her Commons debut in her new role on Monday in response to the government's announcement of a rise in university tuition fees.
Neil O'Brien, Shadow Minister for Education
The former health minister was also on duty in the Commons in his new role on education issues on Monday.
The MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston worked as an adviser to George Osborne and Theresa May before being elected in 2017.
Dame Rebecca Harris, Chief Whip
Acting chief whip Stuart Andrew revealed on Sunday that he was being replaced by the Essex MP.
Dame Rebecca, who has represented Castle Point since 2010, has been whip since 2018.
Nigel Huddleston, co-chair of the Conservative Party
Badenoch told Conservative staff that his co-chairs were chosen because of their extensive experience within the party, it appears.
A supporter of the new leader, although he belonged to a more moderate branch of the party, Huddleston left the Treasury shadow team. He has been MP for Droitwich and Evesham, formerly Mid Worcestershire, since 2015.
Lord Dominic Johnson, Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party
The other co-chair worked with the party's new leader as trade minister and was vice-president of the Conservatives under Theresa May. He was made a peer during Lis Truss's stint in Number 10, as investment minister. He was retained by Sunak.
A key party donor, Johnson held several ministerial posts and co-founded Somerset Capital Management with former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Complete ghost cabinet
The full Shadow Cabinet is now as follows:
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Mel Stride MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Dame Priti Patel MP
Shadow Home Secretary: Chris Philp, MP
Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart, MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Robert Jenrick, MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Laura Trott MP
Shadow Secretary for Health and Social Care: Ed Argar MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Upgrading, Housing and Communities: Kevin Hollinrake MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Victoria Atkins MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Commerce: Andrew Griffith MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and Shadow Minister for Equality: Claire Coutinho MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Helen Whately MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Gareth Bacon MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Stuart Andrew MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Alan Mak, MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Shadow Minister of State for Energy and Net Zero: Andrew Bowie MP
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women: Mims Davies MP
Chief Opposition Whip (Commons): Dame Rebecca Harris, MP
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman, MP
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
Party Co-Chairs: Nigel Huddleston MP and Lord Johnson
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Richard Fuller, MP
Also participating:
- Private Parliamentary Secretary: Julia Lopez, MP
