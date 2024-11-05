How Trump 2.0 would remake Washington





On January 20, 2025, the president-elect is expected to follow a tradition: having coffee at the White House with the outgoing president before riding in a motorcade on Pennsylvania Avenue for the inaugural ceremony at noon. If that person is Donald Trump, there will be a mass of MAGA diehards gathered on the National Mall with their own expectations: that he fulfill his campaign promise to destroy our system of government and overthrow official government in Washington.

This scenario was barely conceivable four years ago, when Trump refused to attend Joe Biden's inauguration after inciting a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and prevent the peaceful transfer of power. But now it's entirely a possibility; polls show the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie. If voters choose Trump, he won't moderate, according to those who know him best. Instead, he will view his unlikely return as a mandate to govern on the radical agenda he campaigned for.

At the heart of Trump's plans is a plan to concentrate the powers of the federal government within the office of the presidency. His most ambitious proposals, he said, would be implemented through executive action: closing the southern border and launching mass expulsions of migrants; impose widespread customs duties on imported goods; and remove the United States from its role as a bulwark against tyranny abroad. He would attempt to castrate the federal bureaucracy by firing civil servants at will, and he would aim to neutralize the power of Capitol Hill by controlling funds allocated by Congress. To promote his vision of stronger executive power, Trump would staff his administration with acolytes determined to remove the guardrails that persisted during his first term. The president never had a political process designed to give him what he actually wanted, says Russ Vought, a former director of Trump's Office of Management and Budget who now runs a think tank preparing for a second term of Trump. You encountered various institutional obstacles.

By removing these obstacles, researchers say, Trump 2.0 would test the strength and fragility of American democracy, threatening to dismantle the separation of powers that has defined American governance since the country's founding. They are seeking to return to an imperial president and reduce their influence over Congress, says presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

Whether Trump can succeed remains an open question. His goal of ruling by decree would not be achieved without a fight. While the Supreme Court has already given him more freedom to act outside the bounds of constitutional norms granting all presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts, many of his other moves will be challenged in court. We're a very litigious society, Brinkley says. For every check Trump makes as president, he will face a cross-check, and it will then become a battle in the courts.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on the eve of the election, November 4, 2024. Evan VucciAP

These battles would begin at the start of Trump's presidency. On day one, he said he would sign a series of executive orders to close the U.S.-Mexico border and expel undocumented migrants. This last part is easier said than done. Trump has pledged to use the National Guard and other elements of the military to arrest up to 11 million foreign nationals, despite U.S. law that prohibits the deployment of armed forces against civilians. But these deletions cannot take place overnight. America must negotiate authorizations with host countries. That’s why allies of former presidents are considering building a network of new migrant detention camps. When I interviewed Trump in April, he suggested that was a possibility. I'm not ruling anything out, he said. But they wouldn't really need it, because they were going to be moved. Top Trump aides expect to face legal action over the actions, but believe they will ultimately be blessed by a conservative-majority high court.

Within hours in office, Trump would also overtake the Justice Department and appoint an acting attorney general who would fire special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor who indicted Trump for deliberately mishandling classified information and conspiring to overturn the election. 2020. Another of his first official acts, Trump told me, would be to pardon most, if not all, of his supporters accused of attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

These aren't the only ways Trump would take the country by storm. He has pledged to adopt a protectionist trade regime, imposing 10 percent tariffs on all imports and 100 percent tariffs on Chinese imports, measures that most economists say would be inflationary. Trump insisted his tariffs would create jobs at home and emancipate the United States from the mercy of foreign manufacturing. I think what happens is you build, Trump said. Instead of having your product imported from China, because of this additional cost, you end up manufacturing the product in the United States. But independent analysts estimate that Trump's first-term tariffs on thousands of products, including steel and aluminum, solar panels and washing machines, may have cost the country $316 billion and, by one estimate, more than 300,000 jobs.

Trump's handling of the world stage will be just as important. The former president expressed a desire to dismantle decades of diplomacy, saying he would not defend a NATO country if it did not spend enough on collective defense. I said it with a lot of meaning, Trump told me last spring, because I want them to pay. Trump's first-term officials suspect he will aggressively transform U.S. foreign policy. His former national security adviser, John Bolton, predicts that Trump would indeed withdraw from NATO altogether if elected.

The cost of the United States abandoning its traditional allies could be very high. For the past 80 years, America has acted as a global superpower to defend the West and its shared values ​​of political and economic freedom. Senior diplomats fear that abandoning this posture would allow autocrats around the world, including Vladimir Putin, to pursue his goals of Russian expansionism. Trump's choice of a running mate has not allayed these concerns; Ohio Sen. JD Vance has been one of Washington's most vocal critics of continued aid to Ukraine.

While Trump may not be asking lawmakers for increased military assistance to defend the Ukrainian people against Russian invasion, he doesn't plan to ask them for much else. His main legislative proposal is an extension of the 2017 tax cuts, many of whose provisions will expire in 2025. Trump's relationship with Congress will depend on its post-election makeup. Over the past four years, Trump has intervened in Republican Party primaries across the country to eliminate party heretics in both houses of Congress. To that end, Republicans could rubber-stamp his judicial and cabinet nominees if they win a majority in the Senate.

For now, Trump's allies say they are opposed to repealing the filibuster. Getting rid of the procedure that allows minorities to obstruct legislation would give Republicans more power to turn Trumpism into a policy that could outlast Trump. But they fear that Democrats will exploit the same mechanism every chance they get. I'm not a fan of ending the filibuster, Vance told me in April. I think it certainly served a function and will continue to serve a function. I'm very aware of the fears that if we end the filibuster on our watch, then maybe Democrats will add DC and Puerto Rican state to the mix, maybe they'll try to pack the Supreme Court.

Republicans could change their minds if Trump asked them to. It wouldn't be the first time the party has bowed to his whims. But Trump will not enter a second term with the aspiration of passing major legislative priorities. Rather, he strives to shape the government according to his will, without the need to legislate. One such idea is to restore the seizure power, which allowed presidents to withhold funds appropriated by Congress, a favorite maneuver of Richard Nixons until it was banned by Congress in 1974. For Trump , this is only part of his planned war against Washington. Beats a shrinking violet, Brinkley says. He tells us what he would do if elected. You have to believe it.

