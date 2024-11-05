Baheli accuses CHP of coming between Calan and DEM party and calls for legal regulation for Erdoan's re-election





English wall Devlet Bahçeli, far-right leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of the Turkish government, reiterated on November 5 his call last week to the leader of the imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, to that he announces the dissolution of the PKK in Parliament. Speaking at his party's parliamentary group meeting, Bahçeli said: “Terrorism will end in Turkey's century. If the leader of the terrorist organization (Öcalan), who was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment, wants to say that terrorism is over, that the organization has been dissolved, let him come to the DEM parliamentary group (for 'announce), I keep my promise. I insist on my proposal. Bahçeli again said that Öcalan could then use his “right to hope”, which is the right of those sentenced to life imprisonment to hope to be released one day. He then accused the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, of interposing itself between Öcalan and the pro-Kurdish Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM). “The DEM party should also clarify its position and make clear whether it will distance itself from terrorism. There is no Kurdish problem in Türkiye, there is a separatist uprising. The CHP's provocative actions aim to sabotage the atmosphere of brotherhood. The exploitation of Mr. Ahmet Türk, a Kurdish figure suffering from health problems, and the insidious attempts to drive a wedge between İmralı and the DEM party are the product of a black campaign led by the CHP with foreign connections” , he said. His remarks come a day after three DEM party mayors were undemocratically replaced with administrators by the government. The move also comes after Bahçeli and the government's apparent attempts at reconciliation with the Kurds last month. Bahçeli also said: “They say we are looking for a way to get (Erdoğan) re-elected (with these attempts). If terrorism is eradicated from our lives, if the monster of inflation is crushed, if Turkey reaches the pinnacle of political and economic stability, is it not a natural and right choice for our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to be re-elected? ?” He called for legal regulation to allow Erdoğan to run again, with the constitution limiting his term to two. His 2023 candidacy was also controversial because it was his third bid for the presidency, one under the old parliamentary system and two under the presidential system. In response to Bahçeli, one of the ousted DEM party mayors, Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk, said: “If today we have a dialogue with the CHP, we are here to meet, talk and discuss with all political parties in Turkey and create a formula. this will contribute to the solution of the (Kurdish) problem. We can also meet Mr. Bahçeli if they really want to solve the problem and work for a democratic future. For this reason, no one is able to exploit us. The Kurds are today a politicized people, they know what they want and have the conscience and the power to realize which project is a democratic project or a truly anti-democratic project. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/bahceli-accuses-chp-of-coming-between-ocalan-and-dem-party-calls-for-legal-regulation-for-erdogans-re-election-news-65209

