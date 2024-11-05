Latin America Advisor 2024-11-05 – The Dialogue













Peru's new port of Chancay (pictured) is due to begin limited shipping operations this month. // Photo: Peruvian Government.



The long-awaited Chancay Port will begin limited shipping operations in mid-November, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the port's inauguration ceremony. The port, which is owned and operated by Chinese shipping giant Cosco, will facilitate trade between East Asia and Peru, which could lead to substantial changes in the region's commodity markets, including copper. How soon is the port likely to generate tangible economic benefits for Peru? What does Xi's visit suggest about China's trade ambitions in Peru, as well as the region more broadly? How realistic is some analysts' claim that the port could be used for military purposes?

Alfredo Ferrero, Peruvian Ambassador to the United States: "Peru maintains an open economy that welcomes responsible and sustainable investments. The Port of Chancay, with its ongoing construction, is already generating significant economic benefits, creating jobs in sectors such as construction, logistics and manufacturing, thereby reinvigorating the local economy. However, the most substantial benefits will come from increased trade with Asia. It is estimated that the journey from South America to Asia (China, Korea or Japan) could be reduced by 13 days, as the connection will be direct. Although optimizing shipping routes and logistics may take time, the port is expected to improve Peru and the region's access to…"

