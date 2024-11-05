Polls open after Kamala Harris and Donald Trump end their final campaigns





Voting has begun in the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump wrapped up their campaigns in key battleground states, arriving in cities where they will watch the results of what polls suggest will be one of the best presidential elections the tightest in modern history.

Trump landed in South Florida Tuesday morning after wrapping up his campaign in the swing state of Michigan, where he held his final rally in the same city where he finished the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, in Grand Rapids. Harris arrived in Washington, DC, after capping her campaign with a star-studded appearance in Philadelphia.

As of noon ET, polls were open in every state across the country, including the seven swing states that are expected to decide the race. According to the Financial Times poll, Harris holds a 1.5 percentage point lead over Trump nationally.

But among swing states, the vice president has a narrow lead only in Michigan and Wisconsin, while Nevada is tied and Trump has a slight advantage in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

The small hamlet of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire, which prides itself on releasing the first results every four years, appeared to be a harbinger of what is to come, reporting that Harris and Trump had split their six votes 3- 3.

Senior Harris campaign officials said they were on track to win a close election and believed undecided voters were rallying to their side, but they also acknowledged it could take days to get a final result .

We are striving to remain calm and confident throughout this period, Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O Malley Dillon told reporters Monday afternoon.

At his final rally at the Philadelphia Art Museum, Harris said America was ready for a new beginning. Pennsylvania is the largest of the swing states that will decide the election, with 19 electoral votes.

One more day, just one more day in the most important election of our lifetimes. And the momentum is on our side, she said.

From right, Kamala Harris with local restaurant owner Diana de La Rosa, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gov. Josh Shapiro during a campaign stop in Reading, Pa., Monday Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Trump also campaigned in Pennsylvania on Monday, promising his Pittsburgh supporters a new golden age for the country if he won a second term, before concluding his trip to Grand Rapids with a sprawling speech that ended Tuesday after 2 a.m.

It's the latter, he said of the event as he urged his supporters to vote. If we send our people out, it's over, they can't do anything about it… To make you feel a little guilty, we would only like to blame you.

The candidates' focus on Pennsylvania was an indication of how important the state had become in their respective paths to victory.

Before his closing rally in the state's largest city, Harris made appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, which has a large Puerto Rican community. Harris sought to shore up support among Latinos after a comedian at a Trump rally in New York made offensive comments about the Caribbean island and the U.S. territory last month.

I don't believe that people who disagree with me are enemies…we are currently fighting for a democracy, she said.

Harris was supported by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive member of the New York House of Representatives, and by rapper Fat Joe, who urged Latinos to support Harris. Where is your orgullo? Where is your pride? said the rapper.

After days of vitriolic and angry campaign rallies focused more on his grievances against his political enemies and his bizarre vows to protect women, Trump attempted to recalibrate his message on the economy and immigration.

In Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump spoke to female supporters holding pink signs reading: Women for Trump.

Supporters hold Women for Trump signs behind the Republican nominee as he speaks at a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In Pittsburgh, Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News host with whom Trump openly feuded a few years ago, appeared at his rally to support him, while Joe Rogan, the podcaster with a large male following, also announced his support.

A vote for Trump means your groceries will be cheaper… your wages will be higher, your streets will be safer and cleaner, your communities will be wealthier and your future will be brighter than ever, Trump told the crowd at Pittsburgh.

Trump's efforts to project a more positive message to voters were undermined when JD Vance, his running mate, insulted Harris during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the day.

In two days, we're going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash can's name is Kamala Harris, Vance said.

In Grand Rapids, Trump called Harris a very low IQ person and a radical leftist lunatic who destroyed San Francisco.

Recommended

Some people who attended the Trump rally in Pittsburgh had traveled long distances. René Hughes, a retiree, came from Sitges, Spain, to vote and attend the rally in her hometown.

We need to get our country back, she said. We have become an embarrassment. Trump is a real person. He understands us normal people, not the elites.

Holly Gallogly, a retired teacher from Pittsburgh, said: I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but over the past few months I have become undecided because I struggle with hateful rhetoric.

Additional reporting by Ian Smith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/64b240f4-205d-4e76-801c-a820e858ca16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos