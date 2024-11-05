Which British politicians supported Trump?

Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more

As votes are counted in a fierce battle for the White House, which British politicians will celebrate if Donald Trump emerges victorious?

A look back at the old and new political actors who have joined the Republican Party.

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has told his good friend Donald Trump to accept the US election result if Kamala Harris wins, suggesting the former president should go golfing.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the former president's home in Palm Beach, the British Reform MP said The telegraph: If [the result] was clear and decisive so maybe it's time [for Trump] go play golf at Turnberry.

Everything is hypothetical and I still think he will win, he added.

The Clacton MP also called on Democrat Kamala Harris to pardon Trump to ease the threat of violence if she wins on election night amid a tight presidential race.

This came as Trump greeted Farage at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, calling him the big winner of the British general election which Labor won in a landslide.

Trump said at the rally: He's always been my friend for some reason. He likes me, I like him. He's moving pretty well there. He was the big winner of the last elections in the United Kingdom.

He is a very spectacular man, very respected. He's a bit rebellious but that's good – don't change Nigel.

Liz Truss

open image in gallery Liz Truss preaches her politics at the Conservative Political Action Conference ( EPA )

Britain's longest-serving prime minister has been on the conservative right-wing touring circuit, appearing to reinvent himself as a populist after his disastrous premiership.

Truss supported Trump's victory in this year's US presidential election, telling the BBC that the world was safer when he was in the White House.

The former prime minister said the world was on the cusp of a very, very serious conflict and needed a strong America more than ever.

She told the Telegraph: “I want to see Trump in the White House. The most important thing in several decades is this 2024 election in the United States.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has had to repeatedly defend Trump's outlandish comments on social media.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Boris Johnson at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ( Ross Kempsell/PA Wire )

Nevertheless, Boris Johnson, who resigned as an MP in 2023, proved that your best friends are those who can stand up to you, by telling Donald that his role in the January 6 uprising was wrong.

Despite this, he told 60 Minutes that he still had confidence: “I'm actually optimistic about what a Trump presidency could bring.”

Because I think ultimately, I think he's not going to want to start his presidency as the guy who made the Soviet Empire great again.

Trump and Boris 'separated at birth'

In January, Mr Johnson claimed the global wokerati were shaking violently at the thought of his return.

Kemi Badenoch

open image in gallery Like Trump, Kemi Badenoch also worked at McDonalds ( Edward Massey/CCHQ )

New Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has been more diplomatic toward Trump but has been impressed by his election campaign, working at McDonald's, the restaurant chain that gave the leadership candidate conservative her first job.

She said The Independent in October: I think if the potential leader of a country, or a former leader, goes to places like McDonalds, that's a good thing. This shows that you understand that not everyone works in a high-flying corporate career or white-collar job.

And that indicates that you understand their lives. This indicates that you understand their concerns.

Robert Jenrick

His rival Robert Jenrick was less diplomatic in August, telling GB News: If I were an American citizen, I would vote for Donald Trump.

More recently, he said: The Conservative Party has strong, historic ties to the Republican Party, so it's natural that we lean toward Republican candidates.

It will clearly be a close race. I respect Kamala Harris, I would obviously seek to work productively and constructively with whoever is the next president of the United States.

I think it's normal, it's natural for a conservative to lean toward Republican candidates.

Suella Braverman

open image in gallery Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman appears as guest presenter on LBC ( PA wire )

I want Trump to be president, Ms Braverman said during a call-in show on LBC Radio.

If we look at politics – don't look at characters and personalities – if we look at politics, I think the world will be safer under Donald Trump.

If we look at his record as president, you know, no war was started while Donald Trump was president.

Ms Braverman said she met Mr Trump when he was president and thought he would be a good ally to the UK.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

open image in gallery ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Just before humiliatingly losing his safe seat in Somerset, Jacob Rees-Mogg told young Tory activists that he wanted to build a wall in the English Channel, echoing Trump's policies on the Mexican border.

He redoubled his support for the former US president before a pub crawl organized in March by the Young Conservatives group.

In a leaked recording, he said: If I were an American I would want the border closed, I would be all for building a wall.

I would like to build a wall in the middle of the Channel, declared the former minister.

Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson has been compared to a Midlands version of Donald Trump for his outspokenness on immigration.

Last month he exposed Labor activists volunteering for Kamala Harris, posting on X: How to Ruin the Special Relationship.