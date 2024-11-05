



File photo of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. | Photo credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the level of discourse during the ongoing Assembly election campaign, saying it was a sign that the BJP was set to lose the next polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Mr. Modi had launched a merciless attack on the coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand on Monday, November 4, 2024, calling it “ Ghuspayithiya Bandhan (alliance of infiltrators) to support the Bangladeshi infiltrators. Responding to the comments, Congress leader Pawan Khera said it was not the prime minister's place to use language similar to that of a cheap villain from a C-grade Hindi film. You must respect the dignity of your office, Mr Khera said, reprimanding Mr Modi in a video statement posted on X. Employment at the Ministry of the Interior Noting that border security was the domain of the Union government, Mr Khera asked whether the Prime Minister's comments were aimed at criticizing his own Home Minister Amit Shah. He now speaks of Ghuspayithiya Sarkarthat it will delight your daughters and your food. But border security is up to them [the Union Home Ministry] since he has been in government for more than 10 years. Who does he give this certificate to? The Border Security Forces, the Minister of the Interior, [Defence Minister] Rajnath Singh, or are you criticizing your foreign policy? » asked Mr. Khera. Whatever their differences, he should improve his language. Such language and dialogues are not suitable for the post of prime minister, he noted. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Coverage Crony capitalism In another article on his acolytes. In June 2015, Modani Group started the process of setting up a coal-fired power plant spread across ten villages in Godda district of Jharkhand. As much as 1,255 acres of land was acquired from local farmers, with widespread reports of use of force and intimidation with the full cooperation of the then BJP state government in Jharkhand., Mr. Ramesh said. His use of the term Modani is intended to highlight an alleged collaboration between the Adani group and Mr Modis' government. The Prime Minister's non-biological government did everything it could to help the Prime Minister's favorite tempo-wallah with the project, from hasty clearance to declaring the power plant a special economic zone. Recently, after the regime change in Bangladesh, which was earlier sourcing electricity from this plant through a controversial deal, the Union government quickly allowed the Modani Group to sell this electricity in India itself. Meanwhile, years after their land was forcibly taken from them, farmers are still awaiting full payment of their compensation, he added.

