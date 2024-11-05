Is Kamala Harris exceeding expectations or underperforming against Donald Trump?





Over the summer, as it looked increasingly likely that President Joe Biden would drop out of the 2024 race, two questions dominated media coverage and political pundits. Should Vice President Kamala Harris succeed him as the Democratic nominee? Or was there a better candidate who could put up a tougher fight against Donald Trump?

Some party members have floated the idea of ​​a mini-primary. Ultimately, this open process never happened. Harris and her allies moved quickly to secure the delegates needed to clinch the nomination before the convention, no one stepped in to challenge the vice president, and the Democratic base quickly rallied around Harris.

Since then, there have been, generally speaking, two ways of viewing the course of his presidential campaign.

We are more skeptical about how Harris is doing. Here she is, running against a twice-convicted, impeached, and historically unpopular former felon president, and it's still a toss-up.

Another view offers a more charitable interpretation of the Democratic campaign. After an aging and historically unpopular incumbent president severely damaged his party's hopes of winning, Harris led his team back into a competitive race. She primarily restored the levels of support her party needed among nonwhite, college-educated, and younger voters, while maintaining a coalition that stretched from former Vice President Dick Cheney to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And she did it as the standard-bearer of an incumbent political party at a time when one of the only strong trends in world politics is that ruling parties are being punished in the inflationary post-Covid period.

Here is the case for each perspective.

The case where Harris fumbles

The claim that Harris should do better is based on what some see as Donald Trump's unique horror. With Biden out of the race, it is now Trump who is the historically unpopular presidential candidate, whose campaign game is virtually non-existent, who has been consistently outplayed by Democrats, and whose recent weeks have been filled with chaos and scandals of late minute.

The argument that Harris underperformed tends to rest on two different accusations: that she played the game too carefully and that she played the game too loosely.

The harmless accusation is linked to his perceived pivot to the center to court moderates and disaffected Republicans. Progressives say it cost him the support and energy of the political left. His endorsement of Liz and Dick Cheney, for example, has recently reignited criticism from the anti-war left and speculation that it could backfire among Arab American voters.

The same criticism has been made regarding his position on Gaza. Harris' refusal or inability to distance herself from the Biden administration's position, aside from a few nods to Palestinian suffering in speeches and on the debate stage, has lost her support from the left wing.

Zooming in a bit, critics point out that Harris's centrist pivot on the campaign trail reflects a bigger problem: Harris has never been clear about why she wants to be president, what she actually believes in, or where she stands on certain policies. She avoided explaining changes in political positions and avoided speaking to the press, opting instead for friendly environments, alternative media outlets or social media influencers and content creators.

Just this week, an Axios report presented the latest example of Harris' avoidance strategy: When asked about Harris' position on 12 policy issues she had previously supported, such as ending the death penalty at federal government, eliminating the Senate filibuster or providing reparations to black Americans. the campaign declined to comment.

So, on the eve of the election, Harris remains neck and neck with Trump, whose approval ratings are now the highest since he left office, despite millions spent on advertising against him.

The case that Harris exceeds expectations

The most positive assessment of Harris' campaign is that, given her start and what she's facing, running neck and neck is an accomplishment, not a failure.

As Nate Cohn wrote in the New York Times, the broader national environment is one with all the ingredients of a Republican tidal wave and a conservative cultural rebuke. Americans really don't like Biden. They are unhappy with the direction the country is taking. Republicans have an advantage when it comes to national party identification. And Republicans tend to have an advantage on most issues that voters seem to care about, including the economy and immigration. Gallup recently put it this way:

Nearly every Gallup measure that has shown some relationship to past presidential election results or that speaks to current perceptions of the two major parties favors the Republican Party over the Democratic Party.

This dynamic is true everywhere in the world for ruling parties. Voters have consistently punished incumbents in nearly every democratic election this year, largely due to dissatisfaction with the pandemic response and subsequent inflation-driven economic crises. and rising global interest rates. This was the case with the UK's Conservative Party, which was swept from power over the summer; in South Africa, where the African National Congress party lost its majority for the first time; In France; in Japan; in Germany; in India (to some extent) and, more recently, in Botswana. To the north, the current Canadian Liberal Party largely reflects the last year of American politics: the party has trailed the Conservative Party in polls for months, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces similar internal pressure to he resigned before his party headed into the election. electoral disaster in just under a year.

Nor is it clear that Harris could adopt a position on Gaza that would not cost him the support of part of the Democratic coalition.

Some of Harris' initiatives appear to be paying off. Yes, she has shifted her platform to the right on issues where Trump has an advantage on crime and immigration while showing moderation or compromise on others. But this, in turn, gave rise to a grand ideological coalition. His emphasis on personal freedoms (primarily the right to abortion) and democracy gave him significant momentum among Democratic supporters and moderates. In the final polls of the cycle, Harris managed to largely erase Trump's advantage on the economy and make inroads with those who view immigration as a major concern: the latest PBS/Marist poll, for example, revealed that Harris and Trump were tied in the rankings. the question of who voters think would be best suited to manage the economy.

And among subgroups, she addressed the gender gap, increasing levels of Democratic support among female voters by a historic margin, while restoring levels of Democratic support among young voters and non-voters. whites among whom Biden was significantly underperforming. What's more, she did it by boosting her favorability ratings to a positive number when they started out almost as poorly as Biden's when the president was at his lowest this summer.

All in all, Harris' defenders see a candidate who, despite an unfavorable national environment, has given her party a chance in a much better place than the Democrats found themselves in when Harris took the nomination just a few years ago. month.

