Displaced people unprepared for winter in northern Syria

Khaled al-Taleb, a 45-year-old man, lives with his six children in the Bakri camp, north of Idlib, in an old, uninsulated tent. He was unable to change any part of his structure as winter approached due to his financial difficulties.

Al-Taleb said Enab Baladi that he is currently unemployed and that his family's expenses depend on the work of his two daughters sewing baby diapers, which provides for their basic needs.

Last winter, the family received 40 kilos of firewood and the same amount of olive pomace as support from an organization, which is a small amount compared to the family's needs during the winter. . They have not yet received any support for this winter.

According to what Enab BaladiAs the correspondent observed, the price of a ton of hazelnut shells used for heating is $145, firewood is $160, and olive pomace is $140.

No heating equipment

Al-Taleb will not be able to obtain heating equipment for the winter, except for what his wife collected from animal droppings during the summer and prepared for heating.

Fatima al-Aref, a 70-year-old resident of al-Layth camp in the eastern suburbs of Harbanoush, said: Enab Baladi that she collected plastic bags to burn to heat her dilapidated tent, despite the damage it caused to her health.

The Al-Arefs tent has not had its plastic cover replaced in five years and it is not insulated. Last winter, she used blankets instead of insulation, but they didn't stop the water from draining.

As for Mustafa al-Dibo, 45, he picks up some fallen olive branches and leaves them around his tent in the Harbanoush camp. There are no supplies this year and the weather is already very cold, he said.

Al-Dibo, who works daily on a salary of 100 Turkish liras ($2.9), tries to protect himself from the cold as much as possible by putting blankets over his tent, but this does not stop the water leaks.

Various areas of northwest Syria experienced flooding due to a storm on November 3, causing property damage and road closures.

Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) teams intervened in ten camps, where roads and 22 tents were damaged, including the al-Jourah camp near the village of Adwan west of Idlib, the al-Hawija camp near Maarat Misrin and Musaybin camp. and the Olive Branch camps in Qabasin, western Aleppo.

The Syria Response Coordination Group (SRCG) reported damage to IDP camps and shelters, including 88 tents, homes and caravans across 39 camps.

Humanitarian needs

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 5.1 million people live in northwest Syria (opposition-controlled areas), of which 4.27 million are in need of humanitarian assistance.

From January to October 28, 2024, aid reached only 920,000 people, or 27% of those who needed it.

2.1 million people live in camps out of the region's 5.1 million, with aid reaching only 310,000 people, or 16% of the total camp residents.

The number of people in need of food assistance in northwest Syria stands at 3.645 million, and aid has been provided to 610,000 of them, or 17 percent.

The northwestern region of Syria is under opposition control, managed by two de facto governments: the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) and the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG).

The interim government is expanding its influence over the Aleppo countryside and the towns of Ras al-Ain in western Hasakah and Tal Abyad in northern Raqqa, while the Salvation Government controls large parts of Idlib and parts of western Aleppo, northern Hama, and eastern Latakia. .

The region is continually subject to bombardments by regime forces and Russia, particularly in areas under the control of the Salvation Government, despite the ceasefire agreement signed in Moscow between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his counterpart. Russian Vladimir Putin.