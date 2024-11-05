'Absolutely nothing wrong': CJI DY Chandrachud on PM Modi's visit to his residence for Ganpati Puja





Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recently addressed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence for Ganpati prayers. CJI Chandrachud said there was “absolutely nothing wrong” in urging the public to have faith in judges. Speaking at a recent event organized by The Indian Express, CJI Chandrachud said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to his residence was a purely private event and not a public one. Modi visited Chandrachud's residence in September this year to attend the Ganpati Puja celebrations. The opposition, notably the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have criticized the visit, arguing that such meetings could raise questions over possible conflicts of interest. The TMC said the judiciary should not be seen as compromising its independence. “The Prime Minister came to my house for a purely private event, it was not a public event. Well, I think that, you know, there was absolutely nothing wrong for the simple reason that he s “It's about continuous meetings between the judiciary and the executive, even at the social level,” he said. When asked if he would have liked to change the framework by having the Leader of Opposition (LoP) or other judges, he said it would be a selection committee. “Well, I would not include the Leader of Opposition as this is not a selection committee to appoint the Central Vigilance Commissioner or the CBI Director,” the CJI said jokingly. A video of Modi performing Ganpati aarti at the CJI's residence went viral on X. The Prime Minister was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian cap during the celebrations. During this event, Chandrachud also said that deals are not made during such interactions with politicians. “The fact is, as I said, deals are never made that way (during such interactions). So please trust us, we are not here to make deals agreements,” he said. This, however, is not the first time that the Chief Justice of India has addressed the controversy. In October, CJI Chandrachud said at an event that judges were mature enough not to discuss judicial matters during such visits. There is enough maturity among judges of constitutional courts and heads of the executive to keep judicial issues firmly aside, out of the scope of any discussion, the chief justice said at an event in October.

