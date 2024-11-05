Live updates: 2024 presidential election





Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance voted in person this morning at his polling place in Cincinnati.

The senator appeared in good spirits as he arrived at St. Anthony of Padua Church to vote with his wife, Usha, and their children.

After voting for the Trump-Vance ticket, Vance told reporters he was grateful to those who came to see one of the great traditions of American democracy.

I feel good, you never know until you know, but I feel good about this race, Vance said.

I felt good about my own race a few years ago when I voted in the exact same place. I hope it goes as well for President Trump and for me as it did for me a few years ago at Ohio State.

Vance acknowledged that in such a divided race, no matter who wins the election, at least half the country will be disappointed. But he added that if elected, he would still treat those who did not vote for his ticket as American citizens.

I think my attitude is that the best way to bridge the divide in the country is to try to govern the country as best we can, to create as much prosperity as possible for the American people, and to remind our fellow Americans that we are all fundamentally on the right track. the same team no matter how you voted, Vance said.

Additionally, Vance said he didn't put much stock in the Iowa poll showing Vice President Kamala Harris with a lead over Trump.

I don't worry too much about that. Look, one outlier poll doesn't change what we've seen on the ground. We feel very good with the energy. We are very happy with early voting. But ultimately, the ball is in the court of the American people. Today is the big day. If you don't want an open border, vote for Donald Trump. If you want to return to low inflation and affordable food, vote for Donald Trump. If you want to return the world to peace and stability, vote for Donald Trump, Vance said.

I sure hope you vote for Donald J. Trump today, but if you vote the wrong way, in my opinion, I'm still going to love you, I'm still going to treat you like a fellow citizen and if I'm lucky enough to be your vice. President, I will fight hard for your dreams and your family over the next four years.

Vance said he did not have a chance to speak to the former president today, but planned to observe the election results with Trump in Palm Beach later in the evening. He said my heart was overwhelmed with gratitude at the prospect of campaigning for the vice presidency of the United States.

The fact that I am here is a testament to the fact that we live in the greatest country in the world, Vance said.

This article has been updated with Vance's latest comments.

