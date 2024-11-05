Government waits for DPR to discuss draft asset confiscation law





The Asset Forfeiture Bill is an effort to strengthen measures to eradicate corruption in Indonesia, initiated by the government of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (dok.MI). THE GOVERNMENT is awaiting an invitation from the House of Representatives (DPR) to discuss the draft law (RUU) on asset confiscation. Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections (Menko Kumham Imipas) Yusril Ihza Mahendra believes the Asset Confiscation Bill is an effort to strengthen measures aimed at eradicating corruption in Indonesia, initiated by the government of the 7th President of the Republic. of Indonesia Joko Widodo. “Pak Prabowo's government continues what was initiated, achieved or not completed under the previous administration of President Jokowi,” he said in a special interview with Antara in Jakarta, Tuesday (11/05). He explained that in the bill, asset confiscation is carried out from broader criminal acts, and not just from the proceeds of corruption crimes. Also read: DPR does not want to accelerate discussion on asset confiscation bill In addition, he added, the bill contains regulations according to which asset confiscation can be carried out from suspected proceeds of crime that have not been decided by a criminal court, which differs from the rules confiscation of assets known in conventional criminal law. According to him, these new regulations could potentially spark debate in various circles. However, he invited all parties, experts and community figures, to criticize and contribute to the bill when it is discussed in the DPR. “In this way we can ultimately create a law that is considered good and makes an important contribution to the eradication of crime in general, as well as corruption offenses in particular,” he said. Also Read: Bill Completed, Mahfud MD Targets Asset Forfeiture Bill Expected to Be Completed in June 2023 If the asset forfeiture bill is discussed in the House of Representatives, Yusril said, the government will form a team that will be chaired by Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas as the government representative. During the reign of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, he explained, the bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by presidential letter and was to be included in the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) . But while waiting for the change in leadership, the government is still waiting for the DPR to start discussing the bill. “The current government does not have the slightest desire to withdraw the bill presented by Pak Jokowi. But we are just waiting for the DPR to discuss this bill,” he said. Also read: The president asked to immediately issue a Perppu for confiscation of assets So far, the DPR legislature is inviting various institutions and organizations to absorb the aspirations of the proposed bill. In addition to the draft law on elections, the draft law on asset confiscation is also often proposed by relevant institutions. The leaders of the DPR RI legislature said they must first hear the proposal from Commission III of the DPR RI so that the draft law on asset confiscation can be included in the Prolegnas 2024-2029. Commission III of the DPR is the most competent body of the council to submit legislative proposals in accordance with its main powers and functions. (Ant/I-2)

