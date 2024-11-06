Donald Trump attacked in Pennsylvania's largest newspaper on Election Day





Former President Donald Trump was sharply criticized by the largest newspaper in the swing state of Pennsylvania in an editorial published on Election Day.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, which endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, warned that Trump's “dark, deranged campaign — fueled by anger, lies, racism, hatred and misogyny – demonstrated that he was not fit” to run for another term.

“Regardless of what many of his MAGA supporters think, a second Trump presidency is perilous for red and blue America,” the editorial board wrote Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer has the largest circulation of any newspaper in Pennsylvania and ranks 18th nationwide in 2023, according to figures from Press Gazette. The Keystone State is considered the most vital of all the battleground states in this election, with its 19 Electoral College votes key to Harris and Trump's election hopes.

Harris' clearest path to victory in November would be to win the three Blue Wall battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, barring shocking results elsewhere. Trump's most effective path to 270 Electoral College votes would be to win the key states of North Carolina, Georgia and flip Pennsylvania. Polls suggest Pennsylvania remains a struggling state.

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. The Philadelphia Inquirer criticized Trump in an editorial published on Election Day.

The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board listed a number of reasons why voters should not want Trump back in the White House.

“Trump’s previous chaotic term ended with a mismanaged pandemic and violent insurrection,” the board wrote.

“Many of those who worked closely with Trump, including his former vice president, [Mike Pence]…do not support him and have warned that he represents a danger. Trump talked about being a dictator from day one. »

The board also warned that Trump's economic plans pose a “huge” risk that would involve “massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations that would lead to soaring deficits, reigniting inflation and increasing inequality “.

“His radical plan to impose tariffs will raise prices on everything from cars to computers to clothing,” the board said. “Trump’s costly plan to deport millions of migrants will also cause economic upheaval.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer spoke out against the former president's foreign policy, attacking that Trump “continues to side with dictators and criticize NATO” and that he “will likely ignore Trump's war crimes.” Russia” during its invasion of Ukraine.

“At every turn, Trump is working against America’s best interests.”

The newspaper's board concluded by suggesting that Harris would “unify the country” while praising the vice president's economic plans and fighting for women's rights.

“Better yet, a vote for Harris will bring the country one small step closer to the Founders' vision of a more perfect union, and one giant step away from Trump's division and tumult,” the council wrote of administration.

“History is at stake. Vote wisely.”

Philadelphia is a Democratic stronghold and has a population of more than 1.5 million. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Philadelphia in the 2020 election with 81% of the vote and won Pennsylvania overall by 1.2 points.

Forecasting and polling aggregator 538 places Harris and Trump tied in Pennsylvania, with the vice president's polling average slightly higher than the Republican's by 0.2 points (47.9% to 47.7).

Nate Silver, who founded 538 and now uses a similar forecasting model for his blog Silver Bulletin, puts Trump with an even narrower average lead of 0.1 points in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday morning (48.2 percent to 48.1).

