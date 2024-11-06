Politics
PM Modi gifted Gujarat with development projects valued at Rs 4,800 crore: CM Bhupendra Patel
YEARS |
Updated: November 5, 2024 9:16 p.m. EAST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India]November 5 (ANI): Extension Greeting Gujarati New Year, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday spoke about the historic completion of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a historic achievement made possible by the “unwavering commitment” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have all had the privilege of witnessing this remarkable milestone,” the CM said.
Highlighting that this new year marks a commitment to ambitious development goals, the Chief Minister expressed pride at the recent progress, saying, “During Diwali, on the auspicious occasion of Vagh Baras, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi offered Gujarat with development projects valued at Rs4,800 crore. Today, I have the honor to present benefits worth Rs122 crore as development initiatives in Savarkundla region. »
He added that the scale of projects launched today, worth billions, reflects the strength and dedication of “our leadership”. Earlier, the total annual budget of a municipality was only Rs 5-10 lakh. “Today, we are inaugurating projects worth Rs100 crore, a testament to our commitment to transformative growth.”
Under the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government quickly approved planned development projects, leading to rapid and tangible progress in the regions. In his speech, the Chief Minister conveyed his warm wishes and highlighted his commitment to ensure that various development projects in Amreli district are carried out with the highest quality, thereby improving services and facilities for residents.
He further highlighted the improvements in road connectivity in Amreli district and Savarkundla town, which provide modern and convenient transportation options to citizens.
“As Gujarat continues its remarkable development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I feel honored to unveil the statue of late Bhagwan Bapa today. CM added that a true champion of progress and a steadfast supporter of our farmers, Bhagwan Bapa's legacy. will undoubtedly inspire future generations as well,” he said.
The Chief Minister likened the Prime Minister's development mantra to the personality of late Bhagwan Bapa and said Bhagwan Bapa also embodied the philosophy of 'Sauno Saath Sauno Vikas Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas', which inspired the implementation collective agricultural practices.
He outlined the various farmer-centric schemes launched by the state and central government, aimed at improving agricultural productivity and ensuring welfare of farmers. These initiatives include the provision of adequate roads, access to clean water, irrigation facilities, reliable electricity and comprehensive support from sowing to harvesting and sale, thereby contributing to the financial stability of our farmers.
Chief Minister Patel reiterated the Prime Minister's call to transform the nation into Viksit Bharat@2047 during this Amrit Kaal. He encouraged everyone to engage in the new year and actively participate in the collective resolve for a Viksit Bharat.
On the occasion, MP Parshottam Rupala said that the government has offered development projects worth millions of rupees to Amreli district in this new year. The state government has allocated Rs 122 crore for the development of Savarkundla.
Rupala emphasized that future generations will find inspiration in the legacy of Bhagwan Bapa. He highlighted that collective farming is crucial in today's agricultural landscape and explained how Bhagwan Bapa promoted this concept years ago.
Rupala pointed out that the main challenge facing farmers today is limited availability of land. Since most farmers own small plots of land, they often do not have the opportunity to experiment with innovative agricultural practices and are forced to sell their crops immediately.
Bhagwan Bapa was a visionary whose advocacy for collective farming and agricultural experimentation is more relevant than ever,” Rupala said. He also drew attention to technological advances and collective farming practices, such as on kibbutzim in Israel, demonstrating their potential benefits for agriculture. .
Furthermore, he acknowledged that the necessary measures, including the Farmers' Rights Act and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, along with the Green Revolution, have significantly improved the economic conditions of farmers. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, various initiatives for the welfare of farmers are paving the way for the prosperity of the agriculture sector.
In his welcome address, MP Mahesh Kaswala paid tribute to the pioneer of collective farming, late Bhagwan Bapa. He pointed out that it was Bhagwan Bapa's dedication that led to the establishment of Saurashtra's first shipyard at Savarkundla.
Kaswala said that over the last two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have allocated a substantial amount of Rs 1,600 crore for the development of Savarkundla and Liliya. Among these initiatives, Rs 171 crore has been earmarked for road infrastructure, with construction expected to begin soon on 74 of the planned 120 roads.
Besides, the state government has approved Rs 25 crore for the development of a riverfront along the Navali River. This project aims to not only restore the river but also enhance the overall beauty and appeal of the city.
IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani highlighted the significant progress made in various development initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He noted that through cooperation, new avenues for rural prosperity were opened. Sanghani also took a moment to reflect on the inspiration provided by Bhagwan Bapa to the youth.
On the occasion, famous popular literary figure Mayabhai Ahir paid tribute to late Bhagwan Bapa, a former MP, who dedicated his life not for personal gain but for the welfare of the people. Mayabhai also recalled the contributions of Bhagat Bapu and Kag Bapu.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a life-size statue of late Bhagwan Bapa at APMC in Savarkundla.
As an advocate of collective farming and a long-time servant of farmers, Bhagwan Bapa has earned deep respect within the farming community through his unwavering dedication to their service. He was notably the grandfather of the current MP, Mahesh Kaswala.
At a major event held at Savarkundla, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects totaling Rs 122 crore. This initiative includes projects worth Rs103 crore specifically designated for the Savarkundla Municipality region. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 4.90 crore worth of projects of the Roads and Buildings Department and laid the foundation for other projects valued at Rs 13.47 crore. These efforts underline the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and services for residents of Savarkundla.
The event was attended by eminent dignitaries including MPs JV Kakadiya, Janak Talaviya, Hirabhai Solanki, Kanchan Radadiya, as well as Savarkundla Municipality Chairman Mehul Trivedi and Savarkundla Market Chairman Deepak Malani . District and Taluka Panchayats Members, Former MLA Naran Kachhadiya and Former MLAs Bavkubhai Undhad, Vallabhbhai Kakadiya, Mansukh Bhuva, Hanubhai Dhorajiya, Kalubhai Virani, Ambarishbhai Der, Rajula Chief Jigneshbhai Patel, Bhupendrabhai Basia, Hirenbhai Hirpara, Vipulbhai Dudhat and others were also present. Cooperative leaders, community leaders and local farmers participated in the program, highlighting its community-wide importance. Mehul Trivedi extended the vote of thanks on behalf of Savarkundla Municipality. (ANI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-gifted-gujarat-with-development-projects-valued-at-rs4800-crore-cm-bhupendra-patel20241105211649
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi highlights 'global impact' of Beijing-Jakarta relations to Indonesian leader
- Fact Check: Donald Trump's viral video promising to release Imran Khan from prison is faked
- Xi Jinping Courts US Allies to Counter Trump's Trade Threats: Report – Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- India vs Pakistan: 'BCCI ke saath saath': Former Pakistani cricketer makes surprising revelation about Champions Trophy | Cricket news
- Donald Trump and Sudan: what to expect from the return of the American president
- Market forecast: “a huge noise of aspiration” of foreign capital flowing in
- Brilliant win from Brighton at Fusion
- From longevity to inflammation, 5 benefits of eating spicy food
- PM Modi to hold historic 3km tour of Ranchi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, with 2 lakh people in attendance
- Imran will make a final call for protest this month: Gandapur – Pakistan
- Meeting with Jokowi and Melki-Johni absorb directions for the construction of NTT
- Corona del Mar girls tennis advances to the semifinals of the CIF Open Division