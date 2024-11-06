Donald Trump's Trump Media reports results as DJT shares halt on Election Day. Here are the details.





Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group had a turbulent election day in 2024, with its DJT stock halted three times after shares suddenly fell. At the end of the trading day, owner Truth Social released its third-quarter results, showing a continued decline in revenue.

The company's third-quarter results, disclosed in a filing by the U.S. Securities & Exchange, show that the nascent social media business continues to lose money, while its revenue fell 5. 6% compared to the previous year. Still, this represents an improvement from the previous quarter, when Trump Media's sales fell 30%.

Donald Trump's participation in DJT

DJT stock has been on a roller coaster ride since its March IPO, rising or falling depending on news about Trump, its largest shareholder, with about 57% of the company's stock. The stocks' erratic swings have led to comparisons to so-called meme stocks, which trade on social media buzz rather than the fundamentals investors prefer, such as revenue and profitability growth.

“This has been an extraordinary quarter for the company, for Truth Social users and for our legion of retail investors who support our mission to serve as a beachhead for free speech on the Internet,” said Devin Nunes , CEO of Trump Media, in a statement.

The company said it lost $19.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a loss of $26 million a year earlier. Sales fell 5.6% to $1.01 million.

How DJT Stock Performed on Election Day

DJT stock initially jumped nearly 19% on Election Day before giving up those gains and closing down 1%. Trading in the stock was also halted three times on Tuesday by the New York Stock Exchange due to sudden drops in its price.

The shares have grown wildly since going public in March, initially rising and making the former president's 57% stake worth $5.2 billion. But shares fell after Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race, eventually hitting a low of $11.75 per share in September, bringing Trump's stake down to $1.4 billion. .

But after hitting that low, stocks more than quadrupled after Trump was predicted to win the presidential race by betting on markets like Polymarket.

Yet in recent days, DJT stock has given back much of those gains, losing 34% of its value since its most recent high of $51.51 per share on October 29.

Most Liked Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-media-djt-election-day-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos