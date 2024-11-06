Connect with us

Politics

View: Why should Canada take note of PM Modi's strong statement? | Latest news India

View: Why should Canada take note of PM Modi's strong statement? | Latest news India

 


November 05, 2024 at 10:11 am IST

Unsubstantiated allegations against India also suit Canadian policy across the board, as Khalistan extremists constitute a significant vote bank.

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trudeau government for its failure to rein in pro-Khalistan extremists during the Brampton temple attack, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called on the Canadian government to power for giving political space to extremist forces.

The Canadian government's response by defaming India reflects the Trudeau regime's angst against India.
The Canadian government's response by defaming India reflects the Trudeau regime's angst against India.

While Prime Minister Modi has asked the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, the Canadian government, on the contrary, has incited extremists by making unsubstantiated allegations against India and that too from the Prime Minister of Canada. Indian diplomats, as in Pakistan, have been placed under surveillance and third-party musclemen are being used to force Indians to back down with brute force.

It is not that Khalistan extremist activity in Canada has lain dormant in the past since the downing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985; the issue was only taken up forcefully by the government of Narendra Modi from 2014. The response of the Canadian government by defaming India reflects the anguish of the Trudeau regime against India for having addressed the question of Khalistan extremists with facts and figures.

The unsubstantiated allegations against India also suit Canadian politics across the board, as Khalistan extremists constitute a significant vote bank in a country where people are not very enthusiastic about voting. Khalistan extremists vote in droves and have gained the ability to swing votes toward political power. It is precisely for this reason that the Canadian opposition's response to the Brampton Temple attack has been, at best, muted and for the record.

The radicalization of Sikh youth and the militarization of Khalistani extremists by the Trudeau regime in Canada may have an electoral impact for the Liberal party, but it will surely harm the country's interests in the near future, as violent speeches and actions will be a legitimate tool for the liberal party. activists. Extremist instigation may also yield electoral dividends for ruling Democrats across the Canadian border in the current election cycle, but extremism, as has been evident in the past, cannot be controlled once the genie is released.

However, it will be in Canada's interest to take note of Prime Minister Modi's strong statement, since the Indian leader spoke out after repeated provocations from his Canadian counterpart after the G20 summit in New Delhi. The Indian leader normally does not make a direct statement and does so only after detailed analysis and critical assessment. If anyone has any doubts, please contact Pakistan and China.

Also read: US, India discuss key security initiatives, roadmap for clean energy partnership

Prime Minister Modis' statement also makes it clear that India expects things with Canada to get worse until the Canadian general elections next October. Except from now on, India will hold Trudeau responsible for any Khalistani extremism directed against India.

Get current updates on…

See more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/why-should-canada-take-note-of-pm-modis-strong-statement-101730781370538.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: