New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trudeau government for its failure to rein in pro-Khalistan extremists during the Brampton temple attack, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called on the Canadian government to power for giving political space to extremist forces. The Canadian government's response by defaming India reflects the Trudeau regime's angst against India.

While Prime Minister Modi has asked the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, the Canadian government, on the contrary, has incited extremists by making unsubstantiated allegations against India and that too from the Prime Minister of Canada. Indian diplomats, as in Pakistan, have been placed under surveillance and third-party musclemen are being used to force Indians to back down with brute force.

It is not that Khalistan extremist activity in Canada has lain dormant in the past since the downing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985; the issue was only taken up forcefully by the government of Narendra Modi from 2014. The response of the Canadian government by defaming India reflects the anguish of the Trudeau regime against India for having addressed the question of Khalistan extremists with facts and figures.

The unsubstantiated allegations against India also suit Canadian politics across the board, as Khalistan extremists constitute a significant vote bank in a country where people are not very enthusiastic about voting. Khalistan extremists vote in droves and have gained the ability to swing votes toward political power. It is precisely for this reason that the Canadian opposition's response to the Brampton Temple attack has been, at best, muted and for the record.

The radicalization of Sikh youth and the militarization of Khalistani extremists by the Trudeau regime in Canada may have an electoral impact for the Liberal party, but it will surely harm the country's interests in the near future, as violent speeches and actions will be a legitimate tool for the liberal party. activists. Extremist instigation may also yield electoral dividends for ruling Democrats across the Canadian border in the current election cycle, but extremism, as has been evident in the past, cannot be controlled once the genie is released.

However, it will be in Canada's interest to take note of Prime Minister Modi's strong statement, since the Indian leader spoke out after repeated provocations from his Canadian counterpart after the G20 summit in New Delhi. The Indian leader normally does not make a direct statement and does so only after detailed analysis and critical assessment. If anyone has any doubts, please contact Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Modis' statement also makes it clear that India expects things with Canada to get worse until the Canadian general elections next October. Except from now on, India will hold Trudeau responsible for any Khalistani extremism directed against India.