Fact Check: Would Donald Trump Force States to Monitor Women's Pregnancies? | US Election News 2024

Kamala Harris often claims that a Trump administration would interfere with pregnancies. But is it really true?

ByLouis Jacobson | Political fact

Published on November 5, 2024November 5, 2024

Repeatedly during her closing remarks to voters, Vice President Kamala Harris said her opponent, former President Donald Trump, would interfere with women's pregnancies.

While denouncing Trump's record on reproductive rights, she said on October 29 that he would require states to monitor women's pregnancies. She urged listeners to follow Google Project 2025 and read the plans for yourself, referencing a conservative policy plan developed by some Trump supporters.

Harris repeated that phrase the following night at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

Harris' statement echoes that of her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who said Draft 2025 would require women to register with a new federal agency when they become pregnant.

The Harris campaign again highlighted Project 2025 when asked for evidence for Harris' claim.

Project 2025 is a policy blueprint for the next Republican administration developed by Trump allies, including the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and at least 140 people who worked in the Trump administration. This is not a Trump campaign document.

Project 2025 does not call on states or the federal government to monitor pregnancies as soon as they are discovered. The plan would require more comprehensive monitoring of pregnancies that end in fetal death, such as abortions, miscarriages and stillbirths, than the U.S. government currently requires.

The handbook offers more robust state data on abortion as part of its broader push to transform the Department of Health and Human Services into a Department of Life.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis examines a book referencing Project 2025 on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 21, 2024. [Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters]

Project 2025 proposes that the federal government withhold money from states that do not report more detailed abortion data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The document calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to use all available tools, including reducing funds, to ensure states report the following:

The number of abortions within their borders. The gestational weeks the abortion took place. The reason for abortion. The state of residence of the pregnant woman. The method of abortion.

It says these statistics should be separated by category, including spontaneous miscarriages, treatments resulting in accidental fetal death (such as chemotherapy), stillbirths and induced abortions.

Currently, states are not required to submit abortion data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the majority do, with the exception of California, Maryland and New Hampshire. To collect individual state data, most national vital statistics agencies have designed a form that abortion providers use for reporting.

Harris' statements in recent days have become less specific and even less precise than those in her speech at the Democratic National Convention. Then she said Trump was considering creating a national anti-abortion coordinator and requiring states to report on miscarriages and abortions among women. This is not true.

Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025 in recent months and has not called for monitoring pregnancy outcomes or pregnancies in general.

When Trump was asked in April whether states should monitor or punish women who have illegal abortions, Trump responded that some states might choose to do so, but maintained that it was up to them.

Our decision

Harris said Trump would require states to monitor women's pregnancies.

This statement is false on two counts. Trump has not proposed requiring states to monitor pregnancies. Nor is it an accurate representation of a Project 2025 policy proposal.

The 2025 Project recommends that the federal government require states to report comprehensive data on pregnancies that end in fetal death and use federal funding as leverage to ensure compliance.

These data would reflect certain pregnancy outcomes, including abortions, miscarriages and stillbirths. This would not involve the government tracking the progress of all pregnancies from start to finish.

The statement is inaccurate. We consider it false.

