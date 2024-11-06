Politics
Boris Johnson fired while covering US elections live for plugging his memoirs
Boris Johnson was fired for talking about his book during an appearance on Channel 4 to cover the US election, according to the programme's co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
The former British prime minister was reprimanded for hiding his memoir and inserting it for just a few minutes into the live broadcast titled America Decides: US Presidential Election.
Channel 4 newsreader Guru-Murthy told Mr Johnson to put it away and stop it, as he twice referenced his new book and attempted to pitch it to viewers.
Guru-Murthy called the former prime minister's actions very cheap.
Mr. Johnson retorted: There is absolutely nothing you can do to stop me from plugging my book.
Later in the panel discussion, Johnson said he met with former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump after his assassination attempt in July.
In case I haven't mentioned it, I'm promoting my book Unleashed and I had a conversation with him about Ukraine, he said.
Asked if he would follow in Mr Trump's footsteps regarding a political comeback should he win the presidential election, Mr Johnson replied: The answer is obviously contained in Unleashed where you will find the full discussion at this subject.
Co-host Emily Maitlis told him: We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us if you want to make a political comeback. You can't really answer just one question.
Mr. Johnson replied: By the way, Emily Ive answered all your questions all night. Currently, I am fully engaged in promoting my book Unleashed, available in all good bookstores.
After being challenged, Mr Johnson said: This is Channel 4 news, fronted by Ian Katz, sitting here pulling the same old stunt you tried in 2004, taking an extremely biased approach to the US election .
I am not running for office here.
Later in the show, Mr Johnson was replaced on the Channel 4 panel by Michael Cohen, who served as lawyer to former President Mr Trump.
Guru-Murphy told viewers: Boris Johnson was fired for talking about his book.
It was not clear whether Mr Johnson's exit from the program had been planned or whether he had left earlier.
Mr Johnson, 60, has been promoting his new memoir Unleashed following its release last month.
The 784-page book looks back at Mr Johnson's time as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
Channel 4 News presenter Guru-Murthy has fronted the channel's first nightly US election program since 1992, alongside former Newsnight presenter Maitlis.
Political experts and a number of famous faces, including Mr Johnson, joined the hosts in the Washington DC studio as the American public decides whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or Mr Trump will become president.
Guests on the program include Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican supporter and reality TV star, and Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Mr Trump's secret trial following an affair between the two.
A Channel 4 representative has been contacted for comment.
|
