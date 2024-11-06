Prabowo will attend Xi Jinping's invitation to China from November 8 to 10, 2024

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will leave for China from November 8 to 10, 2024.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said Prabowo's visit to the Bamboo Curtain country was based on an invitation from the President of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Xi Jinping.

“President Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to Beijing, China from November 8 to 10, 2024 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (06/11/2024).

The Foreign Ministry also said Prabowo's visit to Beijing would not only meet Xi Jinping, but would also be welcomed by other top Chinese leaders.

“This visit to China gives important significance to the commitment to strengthen Indonesia and China's comprehensive strategic cooperation in various fields,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prabowo's visit was also announced by the Chinese government on Tuesday (05/11/2024).

China's Foreign Ministry said Prabowo's visit took place at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to China from November 8 to 10,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. , in a press release reported by AFP.

Prabowo's visit to China will be his first overseas trip as president in a bid to improve Indonesia's position on the world stage.



