Elon Musk will spend election night with Donald Trump





Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is expected to spend election night with Donald Trump in Florida, according to CBS, the BBC's American partner.

Mr. Musk, owner of Tesla and X, has campaigned aggressively for the Republican candidate in key states across the country.

Trump's campaign is hosting watch parties, including at his Mar-a-Lago home as well as the Palm Beach Convention Center for thousands of supporters.

Mr. Musk will attend the Mar-a Lago event to watch the results come in with Trump and other guests, he said on X/Twitter.

Trump said the campaign expects 4,000 to 5,000 people to visit the convention center Tuesday evening.

Mr. Musk's political action committee, America PAC, which supports Trump, has already spent more than $119 million ($91.6 million) this election cycle.

He announced his support for the former president earlier this year, although he said in 2022 that “it's time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.”

Elsewhere, Steve Bannon, former chief strategist in Trump's White House, plans to host an election watch party tonight at the Willard Hotel – the five-star Washington DC hotel that served as its “command center » for Trump loyalists seeking to overturn the 2020 election. election results.

Bannon, was released from federal prison a week ago, after serving four months behind bars for contempt of the US Congress.

Kamala Harris will spend election night at Howard University, her alma mater and a historically black college in Washington DC.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill will observe the election results at the White House with their longtime aides and senior White House officials.

